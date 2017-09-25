 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
9 Problematic Questions People Tend to Ask When They Find Out I'm Bi
Dogs
This Professor's Answer to a Student Asking to Bring Her Dog to Class Before Irma Belongs in a Hall of Fame
J.K. Rowling
A Depressed J.K. Rowling Asked For Photos of Otters, and Holy Sh*t Did the Internet Deliver

Old Donald Trump Tweet on NFL, Redskins, and Barack Obama

This 1 Old Trump Tweet Contradicts Everything He's Now Saying About the NFL

Donald Trump is a man of many words tweets, and more often than not, the thoughts he shares with his Twitter audience tend to directly contradict the tweets he's sent in the past. From tweets about the Oscars, to criticism of Barack Obama's handling of Hurricane Sandy, and just about everything in between, President Trump's past has come back to bite him. The latest incident? The National Football League.

Back in 2013, when then-President Obama urged the Washington Redskins to change the team name to something that didn't offend Native Americans, Trump had some thoughts. He tweeted that "our country has far bigger problems" and that the president should "FOCUS on them, not nonsense."

Now, just four years later, we find ourselves saying the exact same thing to Trump — and if we're being honest, the "far bigger problems" in hand seem a lot worse now than in 2013. Over the weekend, Trump condemned Colin Kaepernick and the NFL players who have taken a knee during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality across the country. He spent three full days tweeting about athletes "disrespecting our country or our flag," while our country faces the threat of a nuclear war with North Korea — what we'd qualify as a "far bigger problem."

Looks like we have yet another set of tweets to add to the Presidential Flip Flops line of contradictory Trump tweets.

Image Source: Getty / Nicholas Kamm
Join the conversation
US NewsBarack ObamaPoliticsDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Politics
Melania Trump Has Zero Interest in Holding Donald Trump's Hand — and the Internet Notices
by Eleanor Sheehan
Federal Judge Rejects Company With Gay Wedding Ban
Politics
by Ryan Roschke
Obama Laughs at Baby Dressed as Pope and Gives Him Top Prize
Barack Obama
You've Got to See the Hysterical Costume President Obama Awarded "Top Prize" in 2015
by Alessia Santoro
John Oliver on Trump Saying People Are Happy When Confused
Donald Trump
The 1 Easy Way to Tell When Donald Trump Is in Over His Head
by Chelsea Hassler
Ivanka Trump Interview on Fox and Friends June 2017
Opinion
Ivanka Trump Gets Real About the Media's "Viciousness," and the Internet Fires Back
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds