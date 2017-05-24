 Skip Nav
Pope Francis Met Trump, and He Looks Pretty Damn Unhappy
Pope Francis Meeting Donald Trump Meme

Pope Francis Met Trump, and He Looks Pretty Damn Unhappy

Image Source: EVAN VUCCI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump, who once compared himself to Pope Francis, finally met the leader of the Catholic Church on May 24. Their meeting was short, lasting only 30 minutes, and it looks like Pope Francis had quite possibly the worst time of his life — at least based on the look on his face in a photo. The internet quickly noticed and turned it into a meme.

While Trump called the meeting "fantastic," many online spectators have assumed the pope felt otherwise, since he's not smiling in the photo above. And in case you're thinking this was simply a bad photo, a video of their meeting also shows the pope not looking too happy.


The internet tried to understand what was going on in the pope's mind.






Others made fun of everyone else's faces.


Some understood why Trump's smile was so large.



Former White House photographer Pete Souza also noticed how unhappy the pope looked and shared a photo of him in happier times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutual admiration, 2016.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on


The pope hasn't always been a fan of Trump, as he previously critiqued his plan to build a wall in February 2016. "A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian," Pope Francis said.

Join the conversation
