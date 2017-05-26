 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
People Are Loving This Photo of the First Gentleman of Luxembourg
Opinion
It’s Time to Kick Uber to the Curb
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)
Donald Trump
Trump Pushed His Way to the Front of NATO Leaders Because of Course He Did

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Husband NATO Photo

People Are Loving This Photo of the First Gentleman of Luxembourg


While President Trump was trying his best to assert his alpha-male dominance to NATO leaders, the partners of the presidents and prime ministers in attendance were touring the Royal Castle of Laeken. The group took several photos together on May 25 including one that's become cause for celebration: it features the First Gentleman of Luxembourg, Gauthier Destenay, who is the husband of Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

Predictably, there were people on the internet couldn't help but make hateful, homophobic comments about Destenay. Some not-so-subtly sexist news coverage even seemed to suggest a man joining the "WAGS" of world leaders was something to chuckle over. But the overwhelming sentiment online was celebratory.


Related
The True Love Story of the Couple Who Took Gay Marriage to the Supreme Court — and Won

Some even thought of a new term to replace "First Lady."


Bettel and Destenay married in 2015 when Luxembourg legalized gay marriage and were in a civil union before that. Destenay is an architect in Belgium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the news of a prime minister having a partner might come as a surprise to some, Bettel and Destenay have never hidden their relationship for political purposes. Bettel also made it a point not to label himself as a "gay candidate" when he ran for the position in 2013. "I have just one life, and I don't want to hide my life. But I was not the 'gay candidate. . .' People didn't vote for me because I'm gay or I'm straight," he said to The Los Angeles Times.

While Bettel is currently the only openly gay world leader, he is not the first one; former Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo and former Icelandic Prime Minister Jóhanna Sigurõardóttir were open as well.

The world should start getting used to seeing more photos like this as the world continues to move towards LGBTQ and gender equality.

Image Source: Getty / AURORE BELOT
Join the conversation
OpinionLGBTQWorld News
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What It's Like to Face Discrimination as a Transgender Woman
Opinion
1 Transgender Woman Explains Why She Feels Like a Superhero
by Ashlee Marie Preston
Pope Francis on Climate Change
Politics
by Eleanor Sheehan
Hallmark
Hallmark Celebrates Gender Transitioning With This Beautiful Butterfly Card
by Terry Carter
Jimmy Kimmel Segment on The Pope and Donald Trump
Opinion
by Brinton Parker
Prop 8 California Couple Kris and Sandy Stier
Wedding
The True Love Story of the Couple Who Took Gay Marriage to the Supreme Court — and Won
by Lindsay Miller
Donald Trump and Rodrigo Duterte Phone Call Transcript
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Summer Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
Viral Facebook Post on Homophobia in Australia
LGBTQ rights
A Gay Cafe Owner Had the Perfect Facebook Response to a Homophobic Couple
by Eleanor Sheehan
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pulse Nightclub to Be Turned Into Memorial
US News
Pulse Nightclub Will Be Memorialized as "Sanctuary of Hope" in Orlando
by Brinton Parker
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds