Republican Tim Walberg Comments on Climate Change

Republican Congressman Says "God Will Take Care of" Climate Change

Scientists have often dispelled the myth that climate change is not a real problem, but Tim Walberg, a congressman from Michigan, says there's a reason he's not worried about the drastic changes happening on earth. While speaking at a town hall in Coldwater, MI, recently, Walberg explained why he believes God, and only God, will be able to "take care of" climate change. Read his full quote ahead.

"I believe there's climate change. I believe there's been climate change since the beginning of time. I think there are cycles. Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No. Why do I believe that? Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I'm confident that, if there's a real problem, he can take care of it."

The problem with Walberg's theory is that it has been proven that humans are the main cause of global warming. If we don't take action to decrease the amount of pollution we add into the atmosphere, it could have disastrous effects for our planet. Maybe someone could give Walberg a copy of Leonardo DiCaprio's eye-opening documentary about climate change. Just a suggestion.

Watch his full spiel in the video clip above.

Image Source: Getty / AFP / Stringer
