 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Seth Meyers Questions Trump's Grip on Reality After Latest Insane Denial
Women
A Day in the Life of a Female Wildland Firefighter
Donald Trump
7 Other Reasons Every American Should Be Worried About Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore
Donald Trump
Let's Talk About "White People Facing the Most Discrimination" and Other Insane Trump Voter Fallacies

Seth Meyers on Donald Trump's Access Hollywood Tape Denial

Seth Meyers Questions Trump's Grip on Reality After Latest Insane Denial

It's been over a year since the infamous Access Hollywood tape was leaked, revealing an inappropriate exchange between Donald Trump and Billy Bush. At the time, Trump acknowledged the validity of the tape and apologized. "I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize," he said. Now, it seems, the president has changed his mind.

As Trump continues to defend Senate nominee Roy Moore, it's brought up questions about his own past and treatment of women. In an effort to dispel the many sexual harassment claims against him, Trump has begun denying the authenticity of the Access Hollywood tape. According to The New York Times, the president has refuted the tape's legitimacy to both a senator earlier this year and to an adviser more recently.

Related
The Irony in Kellyanne Conway Saying Abusers in Power Should Step Down

What is happening? That's the very question Seth Meyers had to ask on Late Night. "Trump is reportedly sympathetic to Moore because he claims that he himself was wrongly accused. Now, he's reportedly even telling people that the infamous Access Hollywood tape might not be real," Meyers said. "Wait — you're claiming that Access Hollywood tape was fake? Are you insane? Oh, right."

In addition to questioning Trump's allegiance to Moore, Meyers also mocked the president's ramblings on his tax plan. Watch the entire segment above.

Join the conversation
US NewsLate Night HighlightsLate Night With Seth MeyersSeth MeyersPoliticsDonald Trump
Donald Trump
Let's Talk About "White People Facing the Most Discrimination" and Other Insane Trump Voter Fallacies
by Chelsea Hassler
Trump Jokes About Princess Diana HIV Test With Howard Stern
Donald Trump
In 1997 Interview, Trump Joked About Giving Princess Diana an HIV Test
by Chelsea Hassler
Bush, Obama, and Clinton Golf Photos at 2017 Presidents Cup
Barack Obama
Forget Trump, Let's Just Look at Pictures of 3 Former Presidents Watching Golf Together Forever
by Chelsea Hassler
Kristen Bell on Seth Meyers March 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Dax Shepard Makes Sure Kristen Bell Is the No. 1 Suspect If He's Ever Murdered
by Caitlin Gallagher
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds