Seth Meyers Questions Trump's Grip on Reality After Latest Insane Denial

It's been over a year since the infamous Access Hollywood tape was leaked, revealing an inappropriate exchange between Donald Trump and Billy Bush. At the time, Trump acknowledged the validity of the tape and apologized. "I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize," he said. Now, it seems, the president has changed his mind.

As Trump continues to defend Senate nominee Roy Moore, it's brought up questions about his own past and treatment of women. In an effort to dispel the many sexual harassment claims against him, Trump has begun denying the authenticity of the Access Hollywood tape. According to The New York Times, the president has refuted the tape's legitimacy to both a senator earlier this year and to an adviser more recently.



What is happening? That's the very question Seth Meyers had to ask on Late Night. "Trump is reportedly sympathetic to Moore because he claims that he himself was wrongly accused. Now, he's reportedly even telling people that the infamous Access Hollywood tape might not be real," Meyers said. "Wait — you're claiming that Access Hollywood tape was fake? Are you insane? Oh, right."

In addition to questioning Trump's allegiance to Moore, Meyers also mocked the president's ramblings on his tax plan. Watch the entire segment above.