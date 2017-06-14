Trump Actually Reminded People About His Birthday Even Though He's a Full-Grown Adult

President Donald Trump's need for attention continues to get weirder. The day after a bizarre meeting on June 12, where cabinet members took turns praising Trump, the president reminded them about his birthday. Seth Meyers couldn't help but make fun of the president for doing so on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

In the clip, Trump begins by talking about repealing Obamacare, when he somehow slips in a reminder about his birthday (it's June 14.) "I've been talking about repealing and replacing Obamacare for now almost two years," Trump said. "Don't forget on June 16 — June 14 is my birthday — but June 16 was the day I announced I was running." Meyers was not here for the president's ploy for attention. "Unless you're 7 or younger, stop telling people when your birthday is." Meyers quipped, before doing this own Trump impression. "June 14th, that's my birthday. That's my special day, So, hopefully, there will be presents of some kind. Because it's my day," Meyers said in a Trump-y voice.

Watch the clip above and don't forget, this is coming from a president who just turned 71.