The Trump-Comey Meeting Sounds Like a Lifetime Original Movie

On Late Night, Seth Meyers tackled James Comey's opening statement released prior to his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The host analyzed the statement's contents and took every opportunity to slam Donald Trump's inappropriate behavior.

At the top of the segment, Meyers touched on the president's frequent attempts at communicating with the former FBI director. Specifically, they had nine one-on-one conversations in four months. Meyers jokes, "Nine times? To put that in perspective, he's only talked to Eric [Trump] five times ever — and three of those were just 'What's your name again?'"



In another moment, Meyers addressed the time that Comey went to dinner with Trump not knowing who else would be in attendance, only to find out that it would only be the two of them: "This is starting to sound less like All the President's Men and more like a Lifetime original movie." Meyers later compared the entire situation to a "terrible Tinder date."

Now that we think about it, the president does come off as a needy girlfriend when the quotes are taken a bit out of context. Watch the hilarious takedown in its entirety above.