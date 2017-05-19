This Video of Comey Trying to Hide From Trump Is So Hilarious to Watch Now

What we know about President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey's interactions just keeps getting weirder and weirder. On May 18, The New York Times reported that Comey felt particularly "unsettled" by Trump and tried to create space between himself and the president. According to one of Comey's associates, Benjamin Wittes, the former director once tried to literally hide from Trump during a White House ceremony for inauguration law enforcement officials.

Wittes told The New York Times that Comey attended the ceremony because "he wanted to represent the bureau." However, Comey was hesitant because he didn't want to suggest he had a close relationship with the president. During the ceremony, Comey — whom The New York Times hilariously emphasizes is six feet eight inches tall — allegedly tried to "blend in" with the Blue Room's curtains. If you watch the video, Comey's blue suit proved to be unsuccessful camouflage and Trump singled him out.



Sean Spicer Hid in the Bushes to Avoid the Press and the Internet Roasted Him in Seconds For It Related

"Oh, there's Jim, he's become more famous than me," Trump declared while awkwardly motioning for the director. Wittes's summary of Comey's reaction to being singled out is, in a word, odd.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Comey said that as he was walking across the room he was determined that there wasn't going to be a hug. It was bad enough there was going to be a handshake," Wittes said. "And Comey has long arms so Comey said he preemptively reached out for a handshake and grabbed the president's hand. But Trump pulled him into an embrace and Comey didn't reciprocate."

You'd think the FBI director could've mastered the art of disguise, but then again it's difficult to hide when you're taller than most people in the room.