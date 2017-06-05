Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period

Despite the frustrating lack of progress in California, we are seeing a serious evolution in period realness. In general, feminine hygiene is becoming part of the discussion around wellness, just like working out and eating right. Lola's cofounder Friedman said it's no coincidence that the product revolution in the industry has coincided with an increased conversation around previously taboo topics. Until recently, women weren’t given an opportunity to talk about their periods or never thought they wanted an opportunity, she said. "As a company for women, by women, Lola continues that conversation to increase transparency in the feminine care industry, destigmatize the topic of menstruation, and improve menstrual care equality for women." And since the founders themselves are women, they can tailor the products toward something they would actually need and use.

When it comes to product and brand innovation, Cora's founder agrees women are best suited to guide the vision. But she doesn't think this should be to the exclusion of men. "I think it takes women and men working together," Hayward explained. "If you look at any online social discourse on women's health or periods, you'll see just how far we have yet to go to eliminate the taboo of menstruation and women's bodies among the male population." Hayward said the stigma around periods has been driven by the persistent misogyny in our culture. "We need to include men in this movement if we are going to experience a true and universal cultural shift."

Hayward's business partner is a man, which has given her a positive outlook on how we can collaborate. "Having a male cofounder, I am convinced that men possess the capacity for immense empathy and valuable insight in this space, even though they may not use the product themselves." Hayward said the men on Cora's team are passionate about creating solutions for their wives, girlfriends, female peers, and girls and women in need. "They know that women's health and empowerment makes all of society and the world better."