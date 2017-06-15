 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Uber Board Member Resigns After Making Sexist Comment — in a Meeting Addressing Sexism
Popsugar Pride
Proudly Thirsty
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Uber Board Member Resigns After Sexist Joke

Uber's sexism issues are far from being over. During the company's all-hands meeting on June 13, an Uber board member made a sexist remark that resulted in him promptly resigning. Considering the meeting was about addressing Uber's culture amid numerous claims of sexual harassment, the "joke" wasn't received well.

David Bonderman, a partner at TPG and now a former Uber board member, made the comment to Arianna Huffington, another Uber board member, in front of the entire company. Huffington was telling employees how a new woman was joining the board, Wan Ling Martello. She said, "There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board." Bonderman responded with, "Actually what it shows is it's much likely to be more talking." Cue the face palm. According to The New York Times, employees sent emails to their managers about the remark, and though Bonderman apologized, he resigned from the board later that day.

Related
Uber's CEO Is Taking a Leave of Absence After a Series of Controversies

In a statement, he said: "I do not want my comments to create distraction as Uber works to build a culture of which we can be proud. I need to hold myself to the same standards that we're asking Uber to adopt. Therefore, I have decided to resign from Uber's board of directors, effective tomorrow morning."

At this point, is it a surprise that one of Uber's board members said a sexist comment? No, but at least he's resigned, signaling that maybe, just maybe, Uber is actually trying to change.

Image Source: Getty / Horacio Villalobos - Corbis
Join the conversation
OpinionUberDigital Life
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
If You Have Kids, Please Spend 30 Seconds Reading a Nurse's Lyme Disease Warning
by Lauren Levy
What Is Woebot on Facebook?
Facebook
3 Ways This Facebook Chatbot Is More Appealing Than Traditional Therapy
by Nicole Yi
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Chic Gingham Nail Art
Beauty Trends
by Lauren Levinson
Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Pride Remix
Ed Sheeran
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds