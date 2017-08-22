If you tuned in for the astronomical event of the decade on Aug. 21 and generally wanted to keep your eyesight intact, chances are you had your handy-dandy solar eclipse glasses in tow (unless you're Donald Trump, that is). These cool shades, which protected viewers' eyes from the potentially damaging effects of the dazzling view, were pretty hard to come by leading up to the total eclipse, as many stores completely sold out of them.

If you were one of the lucky space-lovers to snatch a pair of your own, don't throw them away just yet! There's actually something charitable you can do with the leftovers rather than simply tossing them in the garbage like you may have already done.

Astronomers Without Borders, a nonprofit aimed at providing astronomy-related education for developing countries, recently shared a upcoming program that will repurpose the glasses. The organization is planning to collect and redistribute glasses to schools in Asia and South America, two continents that will experience an eclipse in 2019.



12 Photos of the Solar Eclipse That Will Make Your Heart Swell Related

"This is an opportunity for schools to have a firsthand science experience that they might not otherwise have," AWB President Mike Simmons told Gizmodo. "Many schools in developing countries don't have resources for science education, and this is a rare opportunity that inspires students and teachers and shows them that science is something they can do. It can be a ray of hope for young people who don't otherwise see a path to a career like this."

The program's details, such as where and when to send the glasses, haven't been officially announced yet, but the organization noted that anyone itching to get rid of theirs can send them to the below address in the meantime:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th St.

Springdale, AR 72762

We'll be sure to update this post as soon as new information about this awesome program is available.