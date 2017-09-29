This Year's Harvest Moon Is a Little Peculiar, and You Won't Want to Miss It

 Skip Nav
POPSUGAR Loves Longreads: The Best Stories on the Internet This Week
It's a lucky year for gazing into the sky and seeing something spectacular. While we'll need to wait till 2024 for the next solar eclipse, if you look up on Oct. 5, you'll see the full moon come out earlier than usual after sunset. Called the harvest moon, it's an annual treat that basks the Earth in a little extra light, giving us one last taste of Summer.

The harvest moon is the name given to the full moon that's closest to the Autumn equinox on Sept. 22. Usually, the full moon falls close to the equinox in late September, but this year, it happened on Sept. 6 — hence the later date. Harvest moons tend to look bigger, brighter, and orange in color because they rise close to the horizon.

If you happen to miss the harvest moon's rise at 2:40 p.m. ET on Oct. 5, keep your eyes peeled the next few nights after that. Because the moon rises almost right after sunset, you'll see it waning but still looking like a full moon. While this year's harvest moon is not a supermoon like last year's, it's still a stunning sight to see to mark the beginning of Autumn.
Image Source: Flickr user Richard Hurd
