 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
The Trump Family Is Bankrupting the Secret Service, Because Vacations
Donald Trump
A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far
Reddit
6 Shocking Revelations About Nazi Germany, Straight From a 95-Year-Old Who Lived Through It

White House Arts Committee Letter of Resignation to Trump

There's a Hidden Message in This Committee's Letter to Trump — Can You Spot It?

Following President Donald Trump's widely condemned response to the horrific incident in Charlottesville, VA, earlier this month, members of his Committee on the Arts and the Humanities chose to quit the group as a sign of their utter disdain for his actions. To announce and explain their resignation, the now-former committee members penned a firm, powerful letter directly addressed to Trump.

"Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorists who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville," the note began. "Elevating any group that threatens and discriminates on the basis of race, gender, ethnicity, disability, orientation, background, or identity is un-American." The final paragraph ended with a firm plea: "Supremacy, discrimination, and vitriol are not American values. Your values are not American values. We must be better than this. We are better than this. If this is not clear to you, then we call on you to resign your office, too."

Related
A Definitive, Ongoing List of All the People the Trump Administration Has Parted Ways With So Far

Kal Penn, an activist and member of the committee, sent Trump the letter using the president's preferred method of communication — Twitter, naturally.

Shortly after Penn shared the letter on social media, many people quickly noticed a supposed hidden message within the letter. Can you spot it? Hint: look closely at the start of each paragraph.

The first letter of every paragraph spells out the word "RESIST," which many Twitter users applauded the committee for. Deliberate or not, there's no denying this is pretty darn genius subliminal messaging.

Image Source: Getty / Win McNamee
Join the conversation
US NewsPoliticsDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
Experts Explain the Best Way to Deal With Racist Friends and Family
by Annie Gabillet
Can the Government Track Anti-Trump Websites?
Donald Trump
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
Is There an Alt-Left Like There Is An Alt-Right?
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
What Is the 25th Amendment
Donald Trump
Here's What You Need to Know About Trump and the 25th Amendment
by Chelsea Hassler
Blake Farenthold Blames Female Senators For Healthcare Bill
Opinion
GOP Congressman Accused of Sexual Harassment Blames Female Senators For Healthcare Bill Fail
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds