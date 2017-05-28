 Skip Nav
The White House Clearly Snubbed the First Gentleman of Luxembourg — But Why?
This Congressman Thinks You Can Buy Birth Control at Grocery Stores
Where Is the Asexual Representation in LGBTQ Pride?
Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Student "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist" Award

The White House Clearly Snubbed the First Gentleman of Luxembourg — But Why?

On May 25, the first gentleman of Luxembourg toured the Royal Castle of Laeken with the fellow partners of world leaders attending the latest NATO summit. Following the event, the internet praised a group shot featuring First Gentleman Gauthier Destenay, who is married to Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. Days later, however, the White House forgot about his appearance entirely.

In a Facebook gallery titled "President Trump's Trip Abroad," the White House shared a similar picture of the aforementioned group from May 27. In the caption, the White House named all of the nine female partners along with their respective titles, but they omitted Destenay.

Comments quickly began rolling in about the unfortunate omission. At press time, the comment with the most engagement states, "The omission of the the First Gentleman of Luxembourg name is blatantly disrespectful and just goes to show the level of idiotacy [sic] of this White House staff." It currently has over 4,000 reactions. On the evening of May 27, the White House finally fixed the caption to include Destenay — a change that can be viewed by clicking "Edited" at the top of the post (or see it for yourself ahead).

A lot can be assumed about why Destenay was not included. Many commenters believe it was a subconscious omission because the United States has never had a first gentleman. Others believe it was a more intentional dig at the LGBTQ community. Regardless, it was a pretty big mistake with very public consequences.

First Lady Melania Trump poses with Belgium's Queen Mathilde, center, and other spouses of NATO leaders: First Lady...

Posted by The White House on Saturday, May 27, 2017

Image Source: Getty / Yorick Jansens / AFP
