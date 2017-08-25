Who Is Running For President in 2020?

Donald Trump hasn't even completed his first year in office, but presidential hopefuls from all parties are already lining up in public, in private, or in our dreams to run against him and take office in 2020. While very few political players have publicly spoken up about intentions to run, the signs that someone is running — serious fundraising, visiting battleground states, making political appearances, releasing a book, etc. — often make their ambitions fairly clear well before they're official.

So who might President Trump — if he is, in fact, the GOP's candidate — face in three and a half years? Here's a look at 17 people who seem to be laying the foundation for a presidential run in 2020, two who are already trumpeting their 2020 campaigns, and eight people who say they absolutely will not run.