 Skip Nav
2016 Election
This Is How Hillary Clinton Really Felt About Donald Trump During the Election
Donald Trump
This Is Why Trump Should Never Be Allowed on Twitter
Donald Trump
One Woman Is On a Mission to Buy Twitter — So She Can Ban Trump From Using It
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Who Is Running For President in 2020?

Donald Trump hasn't even completed his first year in office, but presidential hopefuls from all parties are already lining up in public, in private, or in our dreams to run against him and take office in 2020. While very few political players have publicly spoken up about intentions to run, the signs that someone is running — serious fundraising, visiting battleground states, making political appearances, releasing a book, etc. — often make their ambitions fairly clear well before they're official.

So who might President Trump — if he is, in fact, the GOP's candidate — face in three and a half years? Here's a look at 17 people who seem to be laying the foundation for a presidential run in 2020, two who are already trumpeting their 2020 campaigns, and eight people who say they absolutely will not run.

Related
What to Tell Women Who Didn't Vote in the 2016 Election — but Wish They Had

Mike Pence
John Kasich
Tom Cotton
Ben Sasse
Kamala Harris
Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders
Terry McAuliffe
Eric Holder
Jill Stein
Mark Zuckerberg
Potential Majorly Minor Players . . .
. . . and Those Who Will Not Be Running (For Now)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US PoliticsUS NewsPresidential ElectionPolitics
Join The Conversation
Politics
What's at Stake If Justice Anthony Kennedy Retires
by Valerie Cools
Alec Baldwin's Trump Does Phoenix, Bannon on Weekend Update
Politics
by Chelsea Hassler
Trump Tweets Obama Eclipse Meme and Rant With Bad Grammar
Donald Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
Trump White House Gender Wage Gap
Politics
The Gender Pay Gap in Trump's Administration Is Even Worse Than We Originally Thought
by Chelsea Hassler
What Is the Goldwater Rule, and Does It Apply to Trump?
Donald Trump
What You Need to Know About the "Goldwater Rule" and President Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds