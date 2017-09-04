 Skip Nav
22 Airport Hacks to Remember Before Your Next Flight

Traveling is always a fun and exciting experience, but getting through the airport can be a struggle. If it happens to be an unlucky day, you'll get stuck with long lines, rude airport security officials, or delayed flights. Luckily with just a little bit of research, there are many ways you can make your journey faster and more comfortable. We rounded up all the tips and tricks so you don't have to! Learn to navigate airports like a pro with the advice here. You'll be surprised how much time and money you end up saving.

Bring Your Own Spare Ziploc Bags
Store Your Laptop in an Easy-to-Access Place
Bring an Empty Water Bottle
Wrap Your Luggage or Bag Handle
Freeze Your Liquids to Bring on Planes
Pack Your Own Snacks
Take a Nap at the Airport
Pick the Checkpoint Farthest to the Left
Bring a Light Scarf or Sweater
Don't Be Afraid to Ask For Free Things
Sign Up For a VIP Airport Lounge
Wear Your Extra Luggage
Fly Red-Eye
Collect Unused Hotel Toiletries
Sign Up For TSA Precheck or Global Entry
Always Check For Free WiFi
Wear Glasses
Bring Wet Wipes or Hand Sanitizer
Check Airport Real-Time Conditions
Carry a Portable Battery Charger
Skip the Taxi Service
Download Offline Google Maps Before You Fly
