This California Hike Leads You to a Dramatic 40-Foot Waterfall Rushing Into the Ocean​

Forget visiting Fisherman's Wharf and all the other touristy hot spots the next time you're in San Francisco. If you're looking for the ultimate Bay Area experience, you've got to add "chasing waterfalls" to the mix of things to do. And thanks to its dramatic 40-foot cascade of gushing water pouring into the waves of the Pacific Ocean, there is no doubt Alamere Falls is the way to go.

Located in California's breathtaking Point Reyes National Seashore, this 8.4-mile out-and-back trail has become quite the trendy trek throughout the last year or so, and for good reason. With spectacular views of the coast combined with varying terrain through lush forests, tall brush, and exposed dirt trails, this hike offers an abundance of beauty. And as if one plummeting waterfall wasn't enough of a reason to embark on this excursion, there's a total of four. Sound enticing? Just wait — it gets better.

This wet-and-wild fun is only a short drive from San Francisco — one hour and 18 minutes, to be exact — making Alamere Falls the perfect excuse to escape the city hustle and reconnect with nature. So get ready to start dusting off those hiking boots, because everything you need to know about this trek lies ahead.