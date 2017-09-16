14 Reasons Every 20-Something Should Experience Living Alone

Living alone is the best, period. It may take some time to get used to the occasional loneliness, but there are definitely more benefits than fewer. I've been fortunate enough to have enjoyed two years of my early 20s in a studio to myself, and I can't stress enough what an amazing experience it's been so far. I will admit that I've had my fair share of tear-filled nights without anyone there to console me. Because one caveat of not having roommates is that you have to take care of yourself in every way. But even without somebody there to talk to after a terrible day or to grab me medicine when I have a fever, I won't be trading in my living situation anytime soon.

I've discovered what makes me happiest (eating a heaping plate of pasta while watching a movie), what makes me feel most sexy (a crop top and sweats in a candle-lit room), and how lazy I really am (my place is actually disgusting). And I argue that I wouldn't have realized these things about myself had I shared a space with others. Without anybody else there to hold you accountable for your mess or judge you, you'd be surprised to find out what kind of person you really are. So if you have the choice to live solo, go for it, because it's one of the best life experiences you'll ever have.