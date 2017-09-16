Benefits of Living Alone
14 Reasons Every 20-Something Should Experience Living Alone
Living alone is the best, period. It may take some time to get used to the occasional loneliness, but there are definitely more benefits than fewer. I've been fortunate enough to have enjoyed two years of my early 20s in a studio to myself, and I can't stress enough what an amazing experience it's been so far. I will admit that I've had my fair share of tear-filled nights without anyone there to console me. Because one caveat of not having roommates is that you have to take care of yourself in every way. But even without somebody there to talk to after a terrible day or to grab me medicine when I have a fever, I won't be trading in my living situation anytime soon.
I've discovered what makes me happiest (eating a heaping plate of pasta while watching a movie), what makes me feel most sexy (a crop top and sweats in a candle-lit room), and how lazy I really am (my place is actually disgusting). And I argue that I wouldn't have realized these things about myself had I shared a space with others. Without anybody else there to hold you accountable for your mess or judge you, you'd be surprised to find out what kind of person you really are. So if you have the choice to live solo, go for it, because it's one of the best life experiences you'll ever have.
- You can be naked all the time: With no one around, clothing is always optional.
- You can feel how you want to feel: You can ugly-cry all night after a tough week if you want or go on a rampage (you'll have to clean up your own mess, though). There's no need to hold back any emotions or to put on a fake smile for your roommates.
- You can be as messy as you want: Let those dishes pile up, throw your clothes onto the couch — no one's going to scold you!
- You get to truly enjoy alone time: After a long day at work, the best feeling is coming home to an empty place. You don't have to worry about roommates complaining about their own problems or lock yourself in your room to get away.
- The TV is all yours: F*ck TiVo and watch your favorite shows when you want, for however long you want. Uninterrupted binge-watching on weekends is pure bliss.
- You have more time to do what you love: Living with roommates can oftentimes take away from the things you want to do. You're more likely to go out with them than stay in to work on your blog, practice yoga, or finish that personal project.
- Nights are better: The beauty of solo dwelling is that you can do whatever you want. Drunk Drake nights, elaborate cheese-plate dinners, takeout and chill — the possibilities are endless.
- You don't have to ask permission for anything: You can bring home whoever you'd like at any hour or throw a party if that's what you're feeling. Plus, all your out-of-town friends always have a place to crash.
- You can enjoy dinner without distractions: It's so relaxing to be able to enjoy a nice meal to yourself. You can choose to read while you eat or catch up on your shows while eating dinner on the couch.
- You never have to be embarrassed about self-grooming: Pluck away! Walk around with the scariest sheet masks on your face while clipping your toenails in front of the TV. No one will be horrified.
- Getting ready is more fun: You can blast your favorite tunes and try on an endless amount of outfits until you find the right one. The great part is that without the fear of being judged, you might even find yourself trying more daring looks.
- Sleep is never a problem: Sleep as early or as late. You won't have any roommates stumbling in at 4 in the morning or cooking breakfast before you're up.
- You get to enjoy the little things: Drinking a cup of coffee in total quiet when you wake up on Saturday mornings is the best.
- You learn a lot about yourself: Having a place to yourself means you'll have many moments alone with your thoughts. Though that might sound terrifying to some, self-reflection allows for personal growth and you'll end up appreciating every bit of this amazing experience, including the lonely nights.