10 Gorgeous Diffusers For a Home That Looks and Smells Amazing
10 Gorgeous Diffusers For a Home That Looks and Smells Amazing

It doesn't matter how clean your home is — if you've got foul odors running amok, it can be a very unpleasant place to chill. Candles are great because they add ambiance, but their inherent problem is that they only make a room smell great when they're actually lit. Diffusers, on the other hand, are on duty 24/7. From wall plug-ins to fancy-pants electric options to gorgeous oil and reed diffusers, any of the following will make your abode smell fab.

SpaRoom Orbit Battery-Powered Oil Diffuser
Eastern Bloom Oil Diffuser
Art Naturals Bluetooth Oil Diffuser
This Works Scent Well Diffuser & Oil
Tocca Stella Profumo d'Ambiente Fragrance Reed Diffuser
Bath & Body Works Wallflowers Plugs
Aera Smart 2.0 Diffuser
Rosy Rings Forest Reed Diffuser
Vitruvi Stone Porcelain Diffuser​
ESYM Scent Stone Home + Studio Diffuser
