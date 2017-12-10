10 Gorgeous Diffusers For a Home That Looks and Smells Amazing

It doesn't matter how clean your home is — if you've got foul odors running amok, it can be a very unpleasant place to chill. Candles are great because they add ambiance, but their inherent problem is that they only make a room smell great when they're actually lit. Diffusers, on the other hand, are on duty 24/7. From wall plug-ins to fancy-pants electric options to gorgeous oil and reed diffusers, any of the following will make your abode smell fab.