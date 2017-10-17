 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Must-Have Gifts From Kate Spade So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself

Now that the holiday season is kinda sorta just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what you're going to gift your loved ones. To make shopping easy this year, try browsing just one place that has a wide variety of products to choose from. We looked to Kate Spade because whether you're searching for a daughter, mother, friend, or coworker, this popular brand has so many cute and versatile items. From its stylish watches to initial necklaces and some adorable slippers, we found seriously enviable picks. Take a look at our favorite gift ideas and get your shopping done early this season.

Cheetah Applique Folio Case
In the Stars Leo Bangle
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
Raise a Glass Melamine Coaster Set
Striped Silicone Apple Watch Strap
Posy Court Heart Dish
24-Piece Magnet Set
Kate Spade Belindy Plush Slippers
Metro Black Leather Watch
Kate Spade 2018 Paris Agenda
Candy Stripe Umbrella
Forever Mine Initial Locket
Boudoir Chic Compact
Leopard Print Card Case
French Bulldog Gloves
His & Hers Set of Crystal Beer Glasses
Small Square Studs
Jingle All the Way Salt & Pepper Shakers
Winking Beanie
Kate Spade Vogue Accent Pillow
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $100Gift GuideHolidayKate SpadeShopping
Shop More
Kate Spade Home & Living SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Scatter Dot Large 17 Month 2018 Agenda
from shopbop.com
$36
Kate Spade
all in good taste 6-Pc. Serving Bowl Set
from Macy's
$72
Kate Spade
Lemon Tumbler with Straw
from shopbop.com
$18
Kate Spade
Strike Gold Sticky Note Set
from shopbop.com
$16
Kate Spade
Strike Pen Set
from shopbop.com
$25
Kate Spade Bracelets SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Women's 'Idiom - Heart Of Gold' Bangle
from Nordstrom
$32
Kate Spade
Sailor's Knot Bangle Bracelet
from shopbop.com
$78
Kate Spade
Women's 'Idiom - Find The Silver Lining' Bangle
from Nordstrom
$32$16
Kate Spade
Women's 'Sailors Knot' Bangle
from Nordstrom
$78
Kate Spade
Women's 'Idiom - Stop And Smell The Roses' Bangle
from Nordstrom
$32
Kate Spade Slippers SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Berry Hooky Embroidery Slippers
from shopbop.com
$68
Kate Spade
Belindy Plush Slippers
from shopbop.com
$78
Kate Spade
Women's Seymour Slipper
from Nordstrom
$78
Kate Spade
Women's Bali Slipper
from Nordstrom
$78
Kate Spade
Drake slipper chair
from Kate Spade
$3,715
Kate Spade Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fashion
I Made a Career Out of Shopping, and These Are the 13 Items I'm Excited to Buy This Week
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping
Why Am I Seeing Banana Print Everywhere? Let's Investigate Summer's Big Yellow Trend
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts For Women
18 Playful and Prehistoric Products For Your Dinosaur-Loving BFF
by Macy Cate Williams
Tech Shopping
13 Unicorn Tech Accessories That Are Mega Marvelous
by Macy Cate Williams
Kate Spade Bracelets AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
An Outfit For Every Music Festival You Plan to Hit Up This Summer
by Marina Liao
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Your Best Babysitter — All Under $50!
by Lisa Horten
Holiday Fashion
35 Pretty Pieces of Jewelry No Fashion Girl Can Resist, and All Under $100
by Marina Liao
Accessories
70 Pieces of Jewelry That Look Expensive, but Aren't
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Spade Stationery AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Career
Refresh Your Professional Life With These 6 Must-Have Items For May
by Kate Emswiler
Mother's Day
50 Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 That Will Have Her Feeling Like a Queen
by Celia Fernandez
Career
50 Glitzy Gifts For Your Work Wife
by Kelsey Garcia
Kate Spade Coasters AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Food
Get Your Glitter on in the Kitchen With These 25 Gifts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Holiday Food
25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving
by Anna Monette Roberts
Shopping Guide
30 Stylish Home Decor Pieces All Under $100
by Nicole Yi
Kate Spade Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kingdomofsequins
merrittbeck
ready.to.where
styleontarget
Kate Spade Bracelets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jolynneshane
laurabeverlin
everyonceinastyle
everyonceinastyle
Kate Spade Stationery AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
rebekaheliz
emilyanngemma
alina2189
kelsslayt
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds