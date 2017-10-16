 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Shop the Ultimate Gift Guide of Macy's 50 Hottest Products — All Under $100

There's no such thing as being too prepared, especially when it comes to the holiday season. This year, instead of scrambling around last minute to pick up all your gifts, try shopping earlier so you can enjoy the rest of the season stress-free. Picking up all your presents from one retailer makes your browsing experience easy and seamless. We decided to look to Macy's because this 158-year-old store has it all, from beauty to shoes, home goods, clothing, and luggage. There are so many great gift ideas to choose from, so we made a list of our favorite 50 products, from on-trend fashion pieces like chic over-the-knee boots to handy kitchen gadgets.

BB Dakota Faux-Fur Sherpa Adderly Jacket
Foreo Issa Mini Toothbrush
Prada La Femme Velvet Body Cream
Victorinox Deluxe Travel Pillow
Martha Stewart Collection Copper Tea Kettle
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Cleanser
Betsey Johnson Pom-Pom Keychain
Cuisinart Sandwich Grill
August Hats Chain-Link Newsboy Cap
Cejon Velvet Gloves
Adidas Trefoil Knit Beanie
Aldo Dorriety Faux-Fur Mules
Ralph Lauren Ogee Picture Frame
Marc Tetro Mini Makeup Bag
Charter Club Exploded Poncho
Kate Spade Rain Check Umbrella
Urban Decay Naked Basics Eye Shadow Palette
Ban.do Boogie Daze iPhone 7 Case
Keds Ace Sneakers Shoes
Philosophy Snow Angel Gel
Nine West Watch
Kate Spade Serving Bowl Set
Martha Stewart Collection Bath Robe
Nike Dri-Fit Leggings
Tommy Hilfiger Colorblocked Duffle Bag
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum
Salav Garment Steamer
UGG Hafnir Pom-Pom Slippers
Samsonite Electronic Luggage Scale
Roxy Marled Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt
Bliss Super Minty Soap 'n' Scrub
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Gifts Under $100MacysGift GuideShopping
Shop More
Kate Spade Serving Bowls SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
all in good taste 6-Pc. Serving Bowl Set
from Macy's
$72
Kate Spade
June Lane Gravy Boat & Salt & Pepper Shakers
from TheRealReal
$75
Kate Spade
Wickford Serving Bowl
from Bloomingdale's
$60
Kate Spade
new york Wickford" Salad Server Bowl
from Bloomingdale's
$75
Kate Spade
Serve and Store Bowl Set
from Bloomingdale's
$50
Kiehl's Body Lotions & Creams SHOP MORE
Kiehl's
Women's Deluxe Hand & Body Lotion with Aloe Vera & Oatmeal
from Barneys New York
$22
Kiehl's
Women's Deluxe Hand & Body Lotion with Aloe Vera & Oatmeal
from Barneys New York
$22
Kiehl's
Women's Creme de Corps Soy Milk Honey Whipped Body Butter
from Barneys New York
$38
Kiehl's
Women's Creme de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Whipped Body Butter
from Barneys New York
$48
Kiehl's
Women's Body Lotion
from Barneys New York
$22
Kate Spade Luggage SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Classic Nylon 15" Laptop Case
from shopbop.com
$168
Kate Spade
13 inch Boho Floral Laptop Sleeve
from shopbop.com
$75
Kate Spade
13 inch Fiesta Stripe Laptop Sleeve
from shopbop.com
$75$52.50
Kate Spade
Striped Laptop Case
from TheRealReal
$50
Kate Spade
Striped Laptop Case
from TheRealReal
$50$40
Kiehl's Body Lotions & Creams AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty Shopping
7 Shower Oils That Will Make You Rethink That Old Bar of Soap
by Krista Jones
Kiehl's
We Have Kiehl's 11 Most Popular Products — So All You Have to Do Is Shop
by Krista Jones
Beauty Shopping
These 8 Lotions Smell So Good – You'll Want to Eat Them
by Sarah Siegel
Summer Beauty
The Only 9 Sunscreens Your Body Needs This Summer
by Krista Jones
Urban Decay Eye Shadow AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty How To
The Hair and Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into Disney's Elena of Avalor on Halloween
by kelly torrez
Makeup
Makeup Artists Share Their Favorite Everything-Proof Primers
by Kristin Granero
Halloween
The 20 Best Makeup Essentials For Beauty Girls With Cold, Dark Souls
by Macy Cate Williams
Beauty Trends
What 1 Woman Learned After Trying Grunge Makeup For a Week
by Samantha Netkin
Macy's Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
by Tara Block
Shopping
The 25 Best iPhone Cases For Summer Are Here! Check Out These Adorable Options
by Macy Cate Williams
Geek Gear
Take These Splash-Proof Speakers Everywhere This Summer So the Party Never Ends
by Krista Jones
Fairidescent
37 Fairidescent Products For Girls With Shiny, Rainbow, Sparkle Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Keds Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Closet Is Full of Sneakers, but She Can't Stop Wearing These 10 Pairs
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
10 Watermelon-Inspired Items Every Cool Girl Needs This Summer
by Macy Daniela Martin
Mother's Day
Mother's Day Gifts For All the Cat- and Dog-Loving Mamas in Your Life
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday Entertainment
POPSUGAR's Best Gifts Under $200
by Lauren Turner
Kiehl's Body Lotions & Creams AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
poshtoganache
a_southerndrawl
emilyijackson
hithapalepu
Kate Spade Luggage AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fitgirlinflight
jenncnoonan
tracy_hensel
chloebarnold
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds