 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 2 Souvenirs You'll See Everyone Wearing at Disney's World of Avatar
Productivity
One a Day: Throw These 116 Things Away
Consumerism
6 Secrets From Best Buy Employees That'll Change How You Shop
Humor
This Reporter Was Not Given Proper Warning Before Going on the New Disneyland Ride
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The 2 Souvenirs You'll See Everyone Wearing at Disney's World of Avatar

On May 27, Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom will officially open the gates to its otherworldly Avatar-inspired land, Pandora. In addition to two rides of varying intensity and futuristic food options, the so-called World of Avatar has some pretty kickass souvenirs. When I previewed Pandora before its official opening on May 27, two souvenirs really stood out — and they could not be more different from each other.

For starters, there's the high-tech souvenir. At the Windtraders souvenir shop, you can pick up your very own banshee. The banshee, or "Ikran," loyally sits atop your shoulder and moves in a pretty lifelike fashion. Simply pick out the banshee that speaks to your soul and attach it by placing a magnetic pad on your shoulder and underneath your shirt. The unique souvenir is available for $50.

Then, there's the classic Disney souvenir: a good ol' pair of ears. In lieu of the park's classic Mickey Mouse-shaped ears, Pandora offers an incredible Na'vi headband with adorable ears on the side. Though the banshee was the coolest souvenir, the Na'vi headband definitely seemed to be the most ubiquitous at the park. The best part? At $27, it's considerably cheaper than the banshee.

Look ahead for pictures of Pandora's standout souvenirs.

Related
There Are Boba Balls in Everything — and Other Food Revelations From Disney's Pandora

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Pandora: The World Of AvatarWalt Disney WorldDisneyAvatarTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Dominique Astorino
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Buick
by Emily Abbate
Thalia's Fashion Tips
Thalia
Thalia Has a Style Hack That Involves Wearing Lingerie Outside
by Alessandra Foresto
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Evan Peters and Jay Bahadur Interview About Dabka 2017
Evan Peters
by Kelsie Gibson
Tips For Disney World Vacations
Food and Activities
15 Disney World Tips You Need to Know Before Your Next Vacation
by Brinton Parker
Pandora Avatar Land Preview For Disney Annual Passholders
Walt Disney World
Disney World Annual Passholders, Get a Preview of Avatar Land Before Anyone Else!
by Macy Cate Williams
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Game of Thrones Season 7 Details
Game of Thrones
Everything We Know About Game of Thrones Season 7
by Maggie Pehanick
Disney World Wedding
Walt Disney World
This Couple Began Their Happily Ever After at the Most Magical Place on Earth
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds