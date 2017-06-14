10 Reasons You Should Visit Asheville Now!

Nestled cozily in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains is where you'll find it: a vibrant little city known as Asheville, NC. Overflowing with good vibes, friendly people, and fresh mountain air, this peaceful pocket of the South has gained quite the following.

From a mouthwatering food scene and a dizzying array of craft beers to a bohemian art community and a mountain range radiating with adventure, it's no surprise so many travelers and transplants are flocking to this neck of the woods. So if you're seeking a destination with room to breathe, stretch your legs, and marvel in the majestic mountains, here are 10 reasons you, too, should head to Asheville!