What It's Like to Hike Colorado's Famous "Fourteener" Mountains
What It's Like to Hike Colorado's Famous "Fourteener" Mountains

Colorado currently has 58 mountain peaks that are at least 14,000 feet in elevation or taller, also called "fourteeners." The state has a lot to offer people who love nature, and its numerous outdoor activity options like climbing, kayaking, biking, fishing or hiking want to make you go outside, explore, and seek adventure. Its countless national parks, monuments, and preserves will fill your trip with endless options to explore if you're into the outdoors.

During a recent trip to Colorado, I climbed Castle Peak, my very first fourteener. Being in nature and experiencing solitude to such degree gives me a sense of freedom and calmness. It provides me with quietness and space to think without being interrupted and sidetracked. It often feels like a soul-searching experience when being out in the wilderness. This time, I wasn't spared from getting sick due to the high altitude. The higher the altitude, the thinner the the air, the heavier and slower my steps. Being at such great heights, your body adjusts slowly to the lack of oxygen since your heart and lungs have to work a little harder than usual. If you plan on going on a hike at high elevation, hydrate plenty, add electrolytes, and eat carbs! This will make your goal of reaching the peak easier. Take a peek at the photos ahead to see what climbing one of Colorado's tallest mountains is like.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds