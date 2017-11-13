 Skip Nav
Happiness
A Neuroscientist Says These 4 Things Will Make You Happier
These 22 Small Moments in Life Should NEVER Go Unappreciated

When your daily routine becomes hectic, it's easy to forget what makes life wonderful. We don't blame you — between work, bills, and chores, the daily grind can get tough! It's time to remind yourself of all the little things that make living so amazing. Don't take these 22 things for granted — you'll be happier appreciating them.

Finishing a good book.
The first sip of coffee in the morning.
Getting to work with no traffic.
Sleeping in on the weekend.
Finding forgotten money in your pocket.
A good cuddle from your pet.
Having a full battery charge.
Seeing the sunrise.
Coming across your favorite flower.
Getting a seat on public transportation.
Seeing self-improvement in your workout.
A scoop of your favorite ice cream.
Making breakfast with people you love.
Having good health.
Driving with the windows rolled down.
Having a group of friends you can count on.
Hearing your favorite song on the radio.
Matching socks.
Unexpectedly nice weather.
Having a significant other who loves you.
Having a job that pays your bills.
Hearing something that makes you laugh until your stomach hurts.
