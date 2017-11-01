The 7 Best Qualities of an INTJ Personality Type

Best Traits of an INTJ Personality
Considering that INTJ personality types only make up two percent of the population (ladies, we're even more rare at 0.8 percent!), it must mean there's something special about us. Here are seven awesome qualities to start with that make INTJs stand out.
- They're confident. Humility isn't one of their strong suits, but they can't help it! INTJs assess the situation from every angle, so when they're right, they're really right. Since this personality type is highly intelligent and competent, they rarely experience self-doubt. And they're not self-assured without good reason — they can support their confidence with their proven abilities.
- They don't care what others think. Validation from others is the last thing they require. They look to logic and rationale, not people. And because INTJs dislike rules and tradition, they're not the type of people to follow the hottest trends. In fact, they consider many social conventions to be dumb and will question authority when necessary.
- They're independent. INTJs don't require a whole lot of attention because they're fully capable of taking care of themselves in the workplace and at home. They're low-maintenance partners and friends that don't rely on anyone else for any kind of support. They create their own paths rather than blindly obeying leaders and don't care in the least bit if nobody else wants to follow.
- They're (brutally) honest. INTJs most value authenticity and truth; making small talk and lies are their biggest pet peeves. They'd rather give it to you straight than beat around the bush because that's what they'd want from you. This also makes them the go-to person for advice because they'll only provide their honest, objective opinion.
- They work their butts off. This personality type is known for their incredible work ethic, and it makes them extremely valuable in the workplace and beyond. Once they've committed to something, they dedicate all their time and energy to execute it in the most efficient and best way possible.
- They're open-minded. They can be stubborn in terms of sticking to their ways after weighing all the options, but they're not narrow-minded people. Because they're such rational thinkers, they consider various ideas and opinions before coming to a conclusion of their own. As long as your thoughts are supported by logic, INTJs are receptive to what you have to say. Prove them wrong and you'll really impress them.
- They're capable of anything. There's not much an INTJ can't do because they'll eventually figure it out and even excel at it. They're always up for a challenge and are truly capable of anything they set their mind to. As one of the most determined personalities, INTJs refuse to let anything stop them from being successful.
Image Source: Unsplash / Mason Wilkes