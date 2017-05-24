 Skip Nav
These Are the 9 Most Popular Waterproof Cases For Your iPhone

Next time you hit the beach, don't worry about stashing your phone deep in a bag to protect it. This Summer, you can capture all those photo-worthy events by using a water-resistant phone case. They all have different functionalities, so whether you want to spend $20 or $100, there is a perfect case for your next trip. Check out these specs and treat yourself or a friend to the one you love. Spoiler alert: some of these can go 33 feet underwater.

Optrix by Body Glove Pro Kit For iPhone 6/6s
Optrix by Body Glove Pro Kit For iPhone 6/6s

This Optrix by Body Glove Pro Kit ($45) has been tested to withstand not only going 33 feet deep in the water, but also surviving being dropped from 20 feet. It also comes with four aluminum and glass interchangeable lenses for the perfect underwater photos.

Optrix by Body Glove Pro Kit
$45
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Catalyst iPhone 7 Waterproof Case
Catalyst iPhone 7 Waterproof Case

In addition to protecting your phone from water, this Catalyst iPhone 7 Waterproof Case ($80) is also made with impact-resistant polycarbonate.

Catalyst iPhone 7 Waterproof Case
$80
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact Waterproof iPhone 6s Case
Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact Waterproof iPhone 6s Case

This Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact Waterproof Case ($39) is shockproof, dirt-proof, and snow-proof, and can be submerged in up to six feet of water.

Dog & Bone Wetsuit Impact Waterproof Case
$39
from amazon.com
Buy Now
LifeProof Nuud iPhone 6s Plus Case
LifeProof Nuud iPhone 6s Plus Case

This hard-case LifeProof Nuud ($100) snaps closed and will keep your phone dry all Summer long.

LifeProof Nuud
$100
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
Ghostek iPhone 6 Waterproof Case
Ghostek iPhone 6 Waterproof Case

Slim and fitted with seven layers of protection, this Ghostek Waterproof Case ($20) can get you through pretty much everything. It has an added bonus of a kickstand and HD clear scratch-resistant screen guard.

Ghostek Waterproof Case
$20
from punkcase.com
Buy Now
Griffin Technology All-Terrain Case iPhone 6/6s Plus
Griffin Technology All-Terrain Case iPhone 6/6s Plus

Made to withstand impacts from up to six feet high, this Griffin Technology All-Terrain Case ($28) is also splash-proof.

Griffin Technology All-Terrain Case
$28
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Temdan 33ft/10m Deep Floatable Waterproof Case With Kickstand and Float Strap
Temdan 33ft/10m Deep Floatable Waterproof Case With Kickstand and Float Strap

Take this Temdan Floatable Waterproof Case ($23) up to 33 feet below water and never lose your phone. A floating wrist strap is attached to keep your phone from sinking in the water if dropped.

Temdan Floatable Waterproof Case
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ZVE iPhone SE Waterproof Case
ZVE iPhone SE Waterproof Case

For a less expensive option, this ZVE iPhone SE Waterproof Case ($15) is made to withstand all weather conditions and can be submerged up to six feet underwater.

ZVE iPhone SE Waterproof Case
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
ImpactStrong Slim Waterproof Cover With Built-In Screen Protector
ImpactStrong Slim Waterproof Cover With Built-In Screen Protector

This bright pink ImpactStrong Waterproof Cover ($25) is compatible with the Apple Touch ID scanner so you can still use your fingerprint to log in.

ImpactStrong Waterproof Cover
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
