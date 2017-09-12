10 Wellness Getaways For Every Kind of Traveler

Some people travel to seek a personal transformation or spiritual awakening or to simply get away from the chaos of daily life. Whether it's trekking to the top of the Himalayas, silent meditations in Bali, or unforgettable spa treatments, many destinations are perfect for rediscovering your passion and purpose for life. To inspire your next life-changing journey, here are some of the best wellness experiences around the world to escape the stresses of daily life and enjoy pure relaxation in a serene setting.