Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
Walt Disney World Begins "Initial Assessment" of the Damage Caused by Irma
10 Wellness Getaways For Every Kind of Traveler

Some people travel to seek a personal transformation or spiritual awakening or to simply get away from the chaos of daily life. Whether it's trekking to the top of the Himalayas, silent meditations in Bali, or unforgettable spa treatments, many destinations are perfect for rediscovering your passion and purpose for life. To inspire your next life-changing journey, here are some of the best wellness experiences around the world to escape the stresses of daily life and enjoy pure relaxation in a serene setting.

Trekking in the Himalayas
Mastering Mindfulness in Thailand
Self-Reflection in Texas
Stress-Busting in Portugal
Rainforest Spa in Fiji
Holistic Yoga in Goa
A Mental Escape in Mexico
Singing Bowl Therapy in Arizona
Hiking Retreat in British Columbia
Silent Meditation in Bali
