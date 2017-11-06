 Skip Nav
40 Awesome (and Affordable!) Etsy Gifts That Are $25 and Under

The key to buying the perfect gift for someone is finding something they'd actually pick out themselves. It's easy to head to a major retailer and grab something you'll see five other people with sooner or later, but Etsy is the place to go for something more unique. The handmade pieces from sellers make each item feel so special, and even though they are specially made, you can find affordable gems all over the site. Here are 40 gift ideas from Etsy, and the best part is, they're all $25 and under. Get a jump on your holiday shopping with these awesome picks!

spoon bookmark
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
sleep mask
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
This May Be Wine Mug
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Unicorn bath bombs
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
leaf necklace
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Crystal USB drives
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
botanical seed bombs
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
olive boat
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
personalized leather bookmark
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Stained wooden mountain bookends
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
luggage tags
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Funny dish towels
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
DIY kit
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
funny wine socks
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
foodie dice
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Vintage camper bird houses
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
soundwave art print
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
wooden spoon
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
crochet DIY kit
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Let's Go Explore mug
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
ceramic wine stoppers
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
motivational laptop decal
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"You Rock" gold-dipped amethyst
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
funny office mug
$17
from etsy.com
Buy Now
cat succulent planter
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
personalized embossed leather passport cover
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
world map phone case
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
minimalist cube bloodstone rose gold chain necklace
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
rose quartz necklace
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Zen Garden
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Etsy Decorative Pillows
Etsy Throw Pillow
$20
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Decorative Pillows
rainbow ear studs
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
ceramic spoon rest
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
dock station for iPhone
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
coordinates keychain
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
quote pencils
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
luggage tag
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
macrame DIY kit
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
glitter agate MacBook decal
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
traveler's notebook
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
