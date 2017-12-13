20 Stylish AND Affordable Watches — Just in Time For the Holidays

When the big hand's on nine and the little hand's on six, what time is it? Trick question, because no matter what the hour, when it's already mid-December, every minute is holiday shopping time in our book.

The countdown is on for gift-giving, and one present that will last far into the future is a stylish watch. Whether the recipient's taste runs sporty, glamorous, or minimalist, there's a surprisingly inexpensive and fitting pick on our list of 20.