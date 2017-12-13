Cheap Watches For Women
20 Stylish AND Affordable Watches — Just in Time For the Holidays
When the big hand's on nine and the little hand's on six, what time is it? Trick question, because no matter what the hour, when it's already mid-December, every minute is holiday shopping time in our book.
The countdown is on for gift-giving, and one present that will last far into the future is a stylish watch. Whether the recipient's taste runs sporty, glamorous, or minimalist, there's a surprisingly inexpensive and fitting pick on our list of 20.
ADH2100 Cambridge Orange Plastic Bracelet with 44mm Analog Watch NIB
$74.99 $29.95
Women's Striped Dial Strap Watch Rose Gold/Gray
$16.99
from Target
Women's "Caffeine & Cardio" Watch
$19.99 $9.99
from Kohl's
Women's Weekender Polka Dots | Champagne Strap Gold-Tone Case | TW2P65400
$51.99 $22.61
Silvertone Light Denim Strap Watch
$65 $45.50
from HSN
OLIVIA PRATT Olivia Pratt Womens Brown Strap Watch-A917397lightbrown
$89.99 $45
Marble Dial Womens Brown Strap Watch-10090
$39.99 $27.99
Armitron Womens Gray Strap Watch-75/2447gyrggy
$40 $32
Decree Chevron Band Womens Strap Watch-Pts2986gdol
$30 $19.99
Women's Time Teller A425000 Black Plastic Quartz Fashion Watch
$59.99 $45
