20 Stylish AND Affordable Watches — Just in Time For the Holidays
20 Stylish AND Affordable Watches — Just in Time For the Holidays

When the big hand's on nine and the little hand's on six, what time is it? Trick question, because no matter what the hour, when it's already mid-December, every minute is holiday shopping time in our book.

The countdown is on for gift-giving, and one present that will last far into the future is a stylish watch. Whether the recipient's taste runs sporty, glamorous, or minimalist, there's a surprisingly inexpensive and fitting pick on our list of 20.

Asos
Rose Gold Clean Mesh Strap Watch
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Watches
BKE
Round Watch
$29.95
from Buckle
Buy Now See more BKE Watches
RumbaTime
Women's SoHo Metallic Watch
$65 $35
from Gilt
Buy Now See more RumbaTime Watches
adidas
ADH2100 Cambridge Orange Plastic Bracelet with 44mm Analog Watch NIB
$74.99 $29.95
from Jet.com
Buy Now See more adidas Watches
Xhilaration
Women's Striped Dial Strap Watch Rose Gold/Gray
$16.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Xhilaration Watches
Kohl's Watches
Women's "Caffeine & Cardio" Watch
$19.99 $9.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Watches
Missguided watch
$34
from missguidedus.com
Buy Now
Merona
Women's Double Wrap Watch Rose Gold/Brown
$16.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Merona Watches
H&M
Metal Wristwatch
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Watches
Timex
Women's Weekender Polka Dots | Champagne Strap Gold-Tone Case | TW2P65400
$51.99 $22.61
from Jet.com
Buy Now See more Timex Watches
Nine West
Kerena Bracelet Watch
$49
from Nine West
Buy Now See more Nine West Watches
Anne Klein
Silvertone Light Denim Strap Watch
$65 $45.50
from HSN
Buy Now See more Anne Klein Watches
JCPenney Watches
OLIVIA PRATT Olivia Pratt Womens Brown Strap Watch-A917397lightbrown
$89.99 $45
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Watches
Aldo watch
$14
from aldoshoes.com
Buy Now
Superdry
Urban Brand Fluoro Watch
$44.50 $31.15
from Superdry
Buy Now See more Superdry Watches
Geneva Platinum
Marble Dial Womens Brown Strap Watch-10090
$39.99 $27.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Geneva Platinum Watches
JCPenney Watches
Armitron Womens Gray Strap Watch-75/2447gyrggy
$40 $32
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Watches
JCPenney Watches
Decree Chevron Band Womens Strap Watch-Pts2986gdol
$30 $19.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Watches
H&M
Wristwatch with Leather Strap
$34.99 $14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Watches
Nixon
Women's Time Teller A425000 Black Plastic Quartz Fashion Watch
$59.99 $45
from Jet.com
Buy Now See more Nixon Watches
