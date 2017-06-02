 Skip Nav
Headed on a Quick Trip? These 13 Weekender Bags Are Less Than $150!

Cheap Weekender Duffle Bags

Headed on a Quick Trip? These 13 Weekender Bags Are Less Than $150!

Dormify The Getaway Duffel Bag

Sometimes you just need to get away for a couple days. Lugging a suitcase around can be annoying, so a weekender bag is a great alternative. If you don't want to spend tons of money, we found some options that are still stylish and affordable. Pick out your favorite and get packing.

1 River Island Pink and Red Floral-Print Weekend Bag
River Island Pink and Red Floral-Print Weekend Bag

This floral-print weekend bag ($100) is so beautiful you won't want to put it down.

2 Splendid Monterey Denim Weekender
Splendid Monterey Denim Weekender

A denim weekender bag ($138) literally goes with everything.

3 Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

The detachable strap on this duffel bag ($85) has a comfortable shoulder cushion on it.

4 Everlane Dipped Weekender
Everlane Dipped Weekender

This dipped weekender ($115) includes both black and navy, so it will easily match a variety of outfits.

5 Sole Society Mick Vegan Printed Duffel
Sole Society Mick Vegan Printed Duffel

Get in on the palm-leaf craze with this printed duffel ($90).

6 Lo & Sons Catalina Canvas Weekend Bag
Lo & Sons Catalina Canvas Weekend Bag

You'll find this canvas weekend bag ($120) especially useful because it has bottom zipper pocket so you can separate shoes or dirty clothes.

7 Mossimo Women's Tropical Print Weekender Bag
Mossimo Women's Tropical Print Weekender Bag

This tropical-print weekender bag ($35) comes in a lightweight fabric that's easy to carry around.

8 Dormify The Getaway Duffel Bag
Dormify The Getaway Duffel Bag

Tell the world you're on vacation with this lavender duffel bag ($54).

9 The North Face Base Camp Duffel Bag
The North Face Base Camp Duffel Bag

Go for the gold holding this shiny duffel bag ($135).

10 Hellolulu Hali Weekender Bag
Hellolulu Hali Weekender Bag

This weekender bag ($50) folds into a tiny pouch when you're not using it.

11 Forever 21 America & Beyond Weekender Bag
Forever 21 America & Beyond Weekender Bag

Nothing says "beach getaway" quite like this colorful weekender bag ($48).

12 ModCloth Clever Endeavor Fox Weekend Bag
ModCloth Clever Endeavor Fox Weekend Bag

If you love foxes, you obviously need this weekend bag ($70).

13 Samudra Weekender Duffel Bag
Samudra Weekender Duffel Bag

This weekender duffel bag ($100) is great for Summer trips.

