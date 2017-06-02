6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Living Travel Cheap Weekender Duffle Bags Headed on a Quick Trip? These 13 Weekender Bags Are Less Than $150! June 2, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Sometimes you just need to get away for a couple days. Lugging a suitcase around can be annoying, so a weekender bag is a great alternative. If you don't want to spend tons of money, we found some options that are still stylish and affordable. Pick out your favorite and get packing. Related10 Colorful Travel Accessories That Will Turn Baggage Claim Into a Rainbow Shop Brands River Island · Splendid · Herschel · Everlane · Sole Society · Mossimo · Dormify · The North Face · Forever 21 1 River Island Pink and Red Floral-Print Weekend Bag This floral-print weekend bag ($100) is so beautiful you won't want to put it down. River Island Womens Pink and red floral print weekend bag $140 $100 from River Island Buy Now See more River Island Bags 2 Splendid Monterey Denim Weekender A denim weekender bag ($138) literally goes with everything. Splendid Monterey Denim Weekender $138 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Splendid Bags 3 Herschel Novel Duffel Bag The detachable strap on this duffel bag ($85) has a comfortable shoulder cushion on it. Herschel Novel Duffel Bag $85 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Herschel Travel Duffels & Totes 4 Everlane Dipped Weekender This dipped weekender ($115) includes both black and navy, so it will easily match a variety of outfits. Everlane The Dipped Weekender $115 from Everlane Buy Now See more Everlane Women's Fashion 5 Sole Society Mick Vegan Printed Duffel Get in on the palm-leaf craze with this printed duffel ($90). Sole Society Mick Vegan Printed Duffel $89.95 from Sole Society Buy Now See more Sole Society Bags 6 Lo & Sons Catalina Canvas Weekend Bag You'll find this canvas weekend bag ($120) especially useful because it has bottom zipper pocket so you can separate shoes or dirty clothes. canvas weekend bag $120 from loandsons.com Buy Now 7 Mossimo Women's Tropical Print Weekender Bag This tropical-print weekender bag ($35) comes in a lightweight fabric that's easy to carry around. Mossimo Women's Tropical Print Weekender Bag $34.99 from Target Buy Now See more Mossimo Travel Duffels & Totes 8 Dormify The Getaway Duffel Bag Tell the world you're on vacation with this lavender duffel bag ($54). Dormify The Getaway Duffle Bag - Vacation $54 from Dormify Buy Now See more Dormify Travel Duffels & Totes 9 The North Face Base Camp Duffel Bag Go for the gold holding this shiny duffel bag ($135). The North Face Base Camp Duffel Bag, Medium 8142527 $135 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more The North Face Travel Duffels & Totes 10 Hellolulu Hali Weekender Bag This weekender bag ($50) folds into a tiny pouch when you're not using it. shopbop.com Travel Duffels & Totes Hellolulu Hali Weekender Bag $50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Travel Duffels & Totes 11 Forever 21 America & Beyond Weekender Bag Nothing says "beach getaway" quite like this colorful weekender bag ($48). Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ America & Beyond Weekender Bag $48 $33.60 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Duffels & Totes 12 ModCloth Clever Endeavor Fox Weekend Bag If you love foxes, you obviously need this weekend bag ($70). ModCloth Bags ModCloth Clever Endeavor Weekend Bag in Fox $69.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth Bags 13 Samudra Weekender Duffel Bag This weekender duffel bag ($100) is great for Summer trips. shopbop.com Travel Duffels & Totes Samudra Weekender Duffel Bag $165 $82.50 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Travel Duffels & Totes Share this post Gift GuideTravel