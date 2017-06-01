 Skip Nav
13 Mountainside Airbnbs For Adventurous Travelers
13 Mountainside Airbnbs For Adventurous Travelers

If you're afraid of heights, you might want to check out our other Airbnb listings instead. This one's suited for adventurous travelers who literally like to live life on the edge. If high-perched getaways appeal to you, we've rounded up 13 of some of the most breathtaking rentals around the globe from Iceland to Nicaragua that promise an unforgettable stay. Check out these cliffside and mountainside Airbnbs ahead!

