70+ Kitty Costumes That You Will Absolutely Love — but Your Cat Will Probably Hate

Cats in costumes typically have one thing in common: they are all looking at you like they are plotting your demise. Still, we can't help sticking them in elaborate getups and getting as many photos as possible before they rip them off and hide them from us forever. Maybe some cats really do enjoy it? Regardless of their feelings on the matter, we can't stop laughing at these amazing DIY costumes for cats. The best part about them is that you can make them at home with just a few cheap supplies. Get ready for Halloween with these ideas, or start DIYing just for the hell of it. Just make sure you have some cat treats close by, and remember to dress your cats with extreme caution — those claws are NO JOKE.