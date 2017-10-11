 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
70+ Kitty Costumes That You Will Absolutely Love — but Your Cat Will Probably Hate

Cats in costumes typically have one thing in common: they are all looking at you like they are plotting your demise. Still, we can't help sticking them in elaborate getups and getting as many photos as possible before they rip them off and hide them from us forever. Maybe some cats really do enjoy it? Regardless of their feelings on the matter, we can't stop laughing at these amazing DIY costumes for cats. The best part about them is that you can make them at home with just a few cheap supplies. Get ready for Halloween with these ideas, or start DIYing just for the hell of it. Just make sure you have some cat treats close by, and remember to dress your cats with extreme caution — those claws are NO JOKE.

Related
65 Pet Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
17 Dogs Wearing Mickey Ears in Honor of the Walt Disney's Birthday Today
How to Get Scaredy-Cats (and Dogs) Costume-Ready

Frog
Glam Witch
Sushi Roll
My Little Pony
Angel
Vampire
Shark
Princess Leia
Lumberjack
Surgeon
Mrs. Claus
Spider
The Little Mermaid
Yoda
Jester
Bride
Lizard
Dracula
Captain America
Bunny Rabbit
Sailor
Nick Fury From The Avengers
Minnie Mouse
Bear
Devil
Firefighter
Flower
Cowboy or Cowgirl
Butterfly
Fairy
Zelda
43
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Easy Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesDIY Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesPet CostumesBudget TipsHalloween CostumesPetsCatsDIYHalloween
Women
Halloween Queens, You'll Freak Over These 19 Festive Must Haves — All Under $50
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Cheap Bottle of Wine at Walmart
Budget Tips
This Cheap Wine From Walmart Is Ranked as One of the Best in the World
by Erin Cullum
What Is Target's Return Policy?
Budget Tips
by Hedy Phillips
Suki the Cat Instagram
Photography
We Can't Look Away From These Breathtakingly Beautiful Photos of Suki the Traveling Cat
by Hilary White
Affordable Wedding Favors
Budget Tips
Brides, Pay Attention: These Wedding Favors Cost Under $3
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds