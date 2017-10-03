 Skip Nav
Daylight Saving Time
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Ends in November This Year
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
40+ DIY Costumes Every College Student Can Pull Off

If you're an undergrad, you know how huge Halloween is every year. It's never too early to start planning for those campus parties! We've come up with a range of awesome costumes that are perfect for any college student, and the best part is they're all DIY. So in the spirit of Halloween, light your pumpkin spice candle, turn on Hocus Pocus, and get crafting!

Related
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
63 Insanely Cheap DIY Sexy Halloween Costumes

Barbie and Teresa
Rosie the Riveter
Reggie Rocket
Instagram
Starbucks Coffee
Lady Gaga
Censored Sims
Energizer Bunny
Skeleton
Pregnant Kim Kardashian
Audrey Hepburn
Comic Book
Grumpy Cat
Poison Ivy
Franzia
Scarecrow
Ace Ventura
American Horror Story: Freak Show
Sophia Grace and Rosie
Mean Girls
Bubble Bath
Sexy Peacock
Hello Kitty
Where's Waldo
Flo, the Progressive Agent
Pinup Girl
Spinelli
The Little Mermaid
Cher and Dionne
Fierce Feline
Kiss
11
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween CostumesWomenDIYHalloween
Join The Conversation
Budget Tips
65 Pet Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
by Emily Co
Books by Female Authors of Color Fall 2017
Women
6 Books to Read This Fall From Authors of Color
by Ebony LaDelle
10 Haunted Houses in New Orleans
Homes
8 Haunted Houses in New Orleans That Will Scare Your Pants Off
by Julia Millay Walsh
Halloween Costumes For Teens
DIY
60 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas Tailored to Teens
by Sierra Horton
Ikea Couch Covers Makeover
Decor Inspiration
How I Turned My Ikea Couch Into a $10,000 Designer Sofa
by Annie Gabillet
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds