103 Things You Should Always Throw Away
These 130+ DIY Nostalgic Costumes Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

Being an adult is sometimes kind of the worst, so relive your best childhood memories with nostalgic costumes that will take you back in time to the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s. These DIY costumes — from Nickelodeon characters to Jane Fonda, Cory and Topanga, and the whole Seinfeld crew — are easy to make and will have you reminiscing about the good old days.

Vivian Ward From Pretty Woman
Furby
Daria and Jane
Nancy Downs From The Craft
Hilary Banks From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Mr. Men and Little Miss Book Characters
Zenon
Pulp Fiction
Lara Croft
Arnold and Gerald From Hey Arnold!
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Alex From Flashdance
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes
Penny Proud From The Proud Family
Legends of the Hidden Temple Contestants
Mulder and Scully from The X-Files
Beavis and Butt-Head
Patti Mayonnaise and Doug as Quailman
Bill Lumbergh From Office Space
Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski From Saved by the Bell
Shania Twain
Brenda and Kelly From Beverly Hills, 90210
Dazed and Confused
Heidi and Al From Home Improvement
Ninja Turtles
Lisa Frank Unicorn
Chuckie From Rugrats
Thelma and Louise
The More You Know
The Cheetah Girls
Spinelli From Recess
