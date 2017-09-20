27 Spooky Tattoos For Hardcore Fans of Disney's Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is a beloved attraction for those who don't mind getting a little spooked at the Happiest Place on Earth. The slow-moving dark ride has so many creepy details and straight-up scary moments that you could ride it several times without getting bored. There's the initial waiting room with its famous stretching walls, the talking crystal ball, that ghostly wedding party, and so many other unexpected elements. For some, the Haunted Mansion delivers so much joy that they decided to make their love permanent. We've rounded up 27 creative tattoos inspired by the ride.