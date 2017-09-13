Jump-Start Autumn by Cleaning Your House From Top to Bottom — Here's How

The changing of the seasons is a great time to go through your house or apartment and overhaul whatever you need to. Maybe you just need to do some tidying up or maybe you have some huge cleaning projects (scrubbing the bathtub?) that you keep putting off, but whatever it is, now is a great time to do it. Deep-cleaning your home shouldn't be left to the springtime every year — it's great to do it every season, so here's what you should tackle now so your home is peaceful and welcoming once the cold weather settles in.

Kitchen

Clean out fridge and freezer Clean microwave, oven, and stovetop Disinfect all surfaces Wipe down all appliances Sweep and mop Get rid of any old food in fridge, freezer, and cupboards Swap out summery dishware for wintry dishware

Living room

Wipe down all electronics Wash inside and outside of windows Swap out throw pillows for Fall colors Vacuum all fabric surfaces Sweep the floors Get rid of any clutter Dust all your knickknacks



12 Things You Should Never Throw Away Related

Bathrooms

Wipe down mirror Deep-clean the toilet, sink, and bathtub or shower Get rid of anything expired Swap out your shower curtain for something new Clean the floors Wash all the bathmats and towels

Bedroom

Change bed sheets Vacuum all fabric surfaces and the floor Wipe down any electronics Dust all your knickknacks Wipe down the walls Clean inside and outside windows Go through clothes and get rid of anything that doesn't fit Put your Summer clothes away and put your cold-weather clothes within reach

Office

Wipe down all your electronics Delete any unnecessary files on your computer Shred any old documents Toss any old mail Clean the floors Clean out desk drawers

Outside

Wipe down Summer furniture and store away Power wash your sidewalks and driveway Get your garden ready for cold weather Wipe down all your outdoor lighting Clean out the gutters if you have them