Jump-Start Autumn by Cleaning Your House From Top to Bottom — Here's How

The changing of the seasons is a great time to go through your house or apartment and overhaul whatever you need to. Maybe you just need to do some tidying up or maybe you have some huge cleaning projects (scrubbing the bathtub?) that you keep putting off, but whatever it is, now is a great time to do it. Deep-cleaning your home shouldn't be left to the springtime every year — it's great to do it every season, so here's what you should tackle now so your home is peaceful and welcoming once the cold weather settles in.

Kitchen

  1. Clean out fridge and freezer
  2. Clean microwave, oven, and stovetop
  3. Disinfect all surfaces
  4. Wipe down all appliances
  5. Sweep and mop
  6. Get rid of any old food in fridge, freezer, and cupboards
  7. Swap out summery dishware for wintry dishware

Living room

  1. Wipe down all electronics
  2. Wash inside and outside of windows
  3. Swap out throw pillows for Fall colors
  4. Vacuum all fabric surfaces
  5. Sweep the floors
  6. Get rid of any clutter
  7. Dust all your knickknacks

Bathrooms

  1. Wipe down mirror
  2. Deep-clean the toilet, sink, and bathtub or shower
  3. Get rid of anything expired
  4. Swap out your shower curtain for something new
  5. Clean the floors
  6. Wash all the bathmats and towels

Bedroom

  1. Change bed sheets
  2. Vacuum all fabric surfaces and the floor
  3. Wipe down any electronics
  4. Dust all your knickknacks
  5. Wipe down the walls
  6. Clean inside and outside windows
  7. Go through clothes and get rid of anything that doesn't fit
  8. Put your Summer clothes away and put your cold-weather clothes within reach

Office

  1. Wipe down all your electronics
  2. Delete any unnecessary files on your computer
  3. Shred any old documents
  4. Toss any old mail
  5. Clean the floors
  6. Clean out desk drawers

Outside

  1. Wipe down Summer furniture and store away
  2. Power wash your sidewalks and driveway
  3. Get your garden ready for cold weather
  4. Wipe down all your outdoor lighting
  5. Clean out the gutters if you have them
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Adrian Busse
