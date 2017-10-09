Halloween Coloring Page Printables
20+ Printable Halloween Pages to Color While Eating Candy Corn
You already know that adult coloring is one of the latest crazes — it's the perfect way to de-stress and unwind, after all! So now we're bringing you free printable pages with a Halloween twist. Start thinking skeletons, haunted houses, witches, and candy (of course) because Oct. 31 is creeping closer!
