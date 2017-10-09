 Skip Nav
20+ Printable Halloween Pages to Color While Eating Candy Corn

You already know that adult coloring is one of the latest crazes — it's the perfect way to de-stress and unwind, after all! So now we're bringing you free printable pages with a Halloween twist. Start thinking skeletons, haunted houses, witches, and candy (of course) because Oct. 31 is creeping closer!

Pumpkins
Get the coloring page: pumpkins
Get the coloring page: pumpkins
Haunted Houses
Get the coloring page: haunted houses
Get the coloring page: haunted house
Candy
Get the coloring page: candy
Get the coloring page: candy basket
Witches
Get the coloring page: witches
Spiders
Get the coloring page: spiderweb
Get the coloring page: spiders
Monsters
Get the coloring page: Michael Myers
Get the coloring page: vampire
Get the coloring page: Frankenstein
Get the coloring page: monsters
Get the coloring page: Grim Reaper
Get the coloring page: zombies
Get the coloring page: monsters
Get the coloring page: skull
