These Pennywise Halloween Costumes Will Scare the Living Sh*t Out of You

If you have a phobia of clowns, it's probably because Stephen King's It ruined your childhood. Luckily for horror movie fans everywhere, the remake is here to terrify us again — and create a whole new generation of clown-haters. Pennywise the Dancing Clown is the titular character in both the 1990 horror film and the new 2017 adaptation. This Halloween is the time to show your love/hate of the character with a costume that will scare the sh*t out of everyone you come across. We've rounded up some inspiration for you here — start planning now!

