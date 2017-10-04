 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Budget Tips
59 Creative Homemade Group Costume Ideas
Harry Potter
17 Things You Never Knew About the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, From a Former Employee
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
56 DIY Halloween Costumes Perfect For 20-Somethings

Don't go out and buy a boring prepackaged costume for Halloween this year; instead, exercise your creativity and make a DIY costume that will totally blow your friends away. If you are in your 20s, you'll definitely want to check out this roundup of costumes relevant to millennials — we've got you covered on everything from pop culture to your favorite childhood characters.

Related
These 130+ DIY Nostalgic Costumes Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

Orange Is the New Black
Rihanna
Miley Cyrus
Justin Bieber
Beyoncé
Pretty Little Liar
Ariel
Mean Girls
Fifty Shades of Grey
Daria and Jane
Katniss
Lizzie McGuire
Instagram
Lisa Frank Girls
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie
Poop Emoji
'80s Girl Band
Candy Crush
Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice
Deer
Facebook Page
Care Bear
Elsa From Frozen
Tinder
Patti Mayonnaise
Arnold and Gerald
Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy
Quailman
Dancing Twin Emojis
My Little Pony
Angry Bird
26
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Women Halloween CostumesEasy Halloween CostumesGroup Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenDIY Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesHalloween CostumesDIYHalloween
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
by Kelsey Kennick
DIY Stain Removers
Budget Tips
28 DIY Solutions For Removing Any Type of Stain
by Marina Liao
Succulent Pumpkins
DIY
You'll Never Carve a Jack-O'-Lantern Again After Seeing These Chic Succulent Pumpkins
by Victoria Messina
Selena Gomez Scares on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Viral Videos
All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares
by Alessandra Foresto
Harry Potter DIYs
Harry Potter
22 Easy Harry Potter DIYs That Even Muggles Can Make
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds