60 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas Tailored to Teens

Being a teenager in and of itself can be spooky, but here are 60 alternatives to channel this Halloween. No need to scour the internet or pay a visit to any kitschy, pop-up costume outlet, because we've got you covered. Each of these costumes is awesome in its own right, paying homage to the best of current pop culture and childhood nostalgia — not to mention they're all fairly easy and cheap to reproduce! Take a look and let these costume ideas convince you that you're not too old to dress up.

Your Favorite Woodland Creature
Zombie
Katy Perry in "Roar"
The Twinning Emoji
Classic Burglar
Solar System
Despicable Me Minion
Spinelli From Recess
A Ghost . . . Kind Of
Cotton Candy
Zayn Malik From One Direction
Princess Bubblegum and Finn
Yourself . . . but Dead
Corpse Bride
Poison Ivy
A Pig in a Blanket
Lydia From Beetlejuice
Mother Nature
Mr. and Mrs. Fox
Minecraft
Wayne and Garth
A Hipster Bear
Amelia Earhart
Your Google Maps Location
Regina George From Mean Girls
A Ballerina
The Single Ladies Dancers and Beyoncé
Carl and Russell From Up
Beanie Baby
Wednesday Addams
Feline Friends
