Disneyland around Thanksgiving has some pretty major perks. For one, the park is completely decked out in its holiday best. Another reason park-goers love this time of year is the contagious atmosphere of excitement and holiday spirit. But there's one huge drawback: the parks are completely packed. How crowded does Disneyland get the week of Thanksgiving? The answer is very.



Is It Packed allows guests to get an idea of what the park will be like on the days they plan to visit, and nearly the entire week of Thanksgiving is marked as "Forget About It," which is the site's highest level of measurement in regards to how crowded Disneyland will be.

The holidays are just that good at Disneyland, and everyone knows it! There's a trade-off you should be aware of before going between all the special experiences you'll have this time of year vs. how much you'll be able to get in each day based on wait times. And if you think the week of Thanksgiving is bad, don't even look ahead at the entire month of December, which is prime time for the parks. Guests can expect to experience maximum wait times in the weeks leading up to and the week of Christmas, and the weekends for the month don't look much better. But is it worth it either way? Well, of course — we say absolutely.