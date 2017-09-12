 Skip Nav
Travel
30 Breathtaking North American Natural Wonders You Have to See Before You Die
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World Begins "Initial Assessment" of the Damage Caused by Irma

How Crowded Does Disneyland Get the Week of Thanksgiving?

Disneyland around Thanksgiving has some pretty major perks. For one, the park is completely decked out in its holiday best. Another reason park-goers love this time of year is the contagious atmosphere of excitement and holiday spirit. But there's one huge drawback: the parks are completely packed. How crowded does Disneyland get the week of Thanksgiving? The answer is very.

Related
10 Tips For Avoiding Long Lines at Disneyland

Is It Packed allows guests to get an idea of what the park will be like on the days they plan to visit, and nearly the entire week of Thanksgiving is marked as "Forget About It," which is the site's highest level of measurement in regards to how crowded Disneyland will be.

The holidays are just that good at Disneyland, and everyone knows it! There's a trade-off you should be aware of before going between all the special experiences you'll have this time of year vs. how much you'll be able to get in each day based on wait times. And if you think the week of Thanksgiving is bad, don't even look ahead at the entire month of December, which is prime time for the parks. Guests can expect to experience maximum wait times in the weeks leading up to and the week of Christmas, and the weekends for the month don't look much better. But is it worth it either way? Well, of course — we say absolutely.

Image Source: Flickr user harshlight
Join the conversation
Holiday TravelDisneylandDisneyThanksgivingTravel
Join The Conversation
Food and Activities
30 Sweet and Savory Pumpkin Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
by Sarah Lipoff
Epcot International Food & Wine Festival 2017
Walt Disney World
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disney Princess Costumes
Disney
16 Spectacular Disney Princess Costumes You Can Buy For Halloween
by Macy Cate Williams
Healthy Thanksgiving Breakfasts
Healthy Recipes
Got a Big, Indulgent Dinner Planned? Here's What to Eat For Breakfast
by Dominique Astorino
Disney Wedding Centerpieces
Wedding Decor
Disney-Loving Couples Will Melt Over These Magical Wedding Centerpieces
by Angela Elias
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds