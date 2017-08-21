How to Live Frugally
66 Tried-and-Tested Tips For a Frugal Life
It's easy to say that you want to save more money. It's harder to actually implement that. Living a frugal life calls for a lifestyle change and a conscious awareness of how you're spending and saving. It also requires a certain know-how. Learn these tried-and-tested frugal tips from fellow scrimpers cited in Reddit's subsection for frugal people.
