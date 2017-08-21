 Skip Nav
This Genius Hack Will Change How You Fold Your Fitted Sheets Forever
4 Things You Should Know Before Visiting Cinque Terre in Italy
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
66 Tried-and-Tested Tips For a Frugal Life

It's easy to say that you want to save more money. It's harder to actually implement that. Living a frugal life calls for a lifestyle change and a conscious awareness of how you're spending and saving. It also requires a certain know-how. Learn these tried-and-tested frugal tips from fellow scrimpers cited in Reddit's subsection for frugal people.

121 Things to Do Instead of Spending Money

Automate It
Get Your Over-the-Counter Meds From Amazon
Insulate Your Home to Save on Energy Bills
Find Affordable Recipes
Pick Your Own Fruits From a Local Orchard
Check Your Bills
Know What the Average Price For Common Goods Are
Skip the Laptop
Get a Deep Freezer (If You Have the Space For It)
Buy Whole Hams and Have the Deli Guy Slice It
Print at Work
Shave Your Old Woolen Clothing to Renew It
Use the Stranger Test When Shopping
Keep Your Home Clean
Try Alternatives to Major Supermarkets
Maintain Your Clothes to Reduce Visits to the Dry Cleaner
Grow Your Own Food
Make Your Own Detergent
Brew Your Own Alcohol
Cut Cable TV
Manage Your Personal Finances
Restore or Build Your Own Furniture
Exercise Outside of a Gym
Use a Rewards Credit Card Instead of a Debit Card
Don't Rent a Modem
Use OpenOffice and Google Docs Instead of Microsoft Office
Learn How to DIY
Only Drink Water
Treat Yourself Once in a While
Wait Out Luxury Purchases
Scour Craigslist
Jaroslav15760020 Jaroslav15760020 3 years

Hello, you need to earn extra money? I recommend Clixsense .. I have earned over 300 USD ..

http://bit.ly/Clixense

http://www.neobux.com/?r=rotek...

http://www.probux.com/?r=rotek...

http://www.cashnhits.com/index...

Kelly15375553 Kelly15375553 3 years
Don't use the printer at work. It IS stealing and you CAN get fired for it!
Melody15351546 Melody15351546 3 years
I do not agree with the "use the printer at work" tip. That is stealing. My husband owns his own business and when employees use the printer for their own personal use it is stealing ink and paper from the company they work for. If they need to print something and they don't own a printer they can use the printer at the public library or go to Office Depot or Staples. I agree with Charitykoltes.
Charitykoltes Charitykoltes 3 years
Some great tips, but I think doing personal printing projects at work is a bit like stealing.
christinaelaine christinaelaine 4 years
@agurlwithcurls... My mortgage is less than $800 a month in Austin, Texas
agurlwithcurls agurlwithcurls 4 years
Did anyone read #5? ""Ever since I bought my house and took on a mortgage payment of $800 a month..." Um.. excuse me? An $800 MORTGAGE???? where in the world is that even a possibility? 
LittleMzFit LittleMzFit 5 years
@Emily Co Yes, I suppose that's good.  But, I have been doing these things for years.  It doesn't hurt to be reminded.  Here are some more tips:  http://finance.yahoo.com/news/25-simple-ways-save-extra-055511855.html.  They are pretty common, too; But, they may help some people.
GirlinTheRaw GirlinTheRaw 5 years
I must second the thermostat idea. I moved to S.FL to find ppl going absolutely nuts on the AC. Not only is it wasteful, it is terribly unhealthy to switch 20 degrees up & down during the day. Public places, shops, restaurants etc. are the worst. The hotter it gets outside, the colder they are, from 100+ outside to 70 inside. I have to take a sweater for closed spaces, it's crazy. Ppl (specially older) are experiencing heat waves because their bodies are exposed to unnnatural temperature most of the day. And the ac is on all year round, trust me! I have to went about it, I'm still not adjusted to it. I also think the air can be unhealthy for the lungs, who knows what kind of mini animals & bacteria breeds in the vents.
Emily-Co Emily-Co 5 years
 @LittleMzFit  That a good thing! It means you're already living a very fulfilling and frugal life. :)
LittleMzFit LittleMzFit 5 years
I thought I would learn something new here, but I already know all those tips. :(  
Christina-Perez Christina-Perez 5 years
This is awesome — thanks for all the amazing tips!
