Opinion
Change at the Disney Parks Is a Good Thing — Here's Why
Travel
100+ Things to Do Before You Die
Career
How This Woman Retired at Age 32 — and Says You Can Too
17 Ways to Make a Brisk Fall Day Feel Longer

As the season changes from Summer to Fall, the air cools down and the days naturally get shorter. With this change comes the tendency to fall into seasonal affective disorder, which is the state of feeling blue when Winter rolls around. To combat that, we've come up with a variety of ways you can enjoy your Fall days and make them feel as long and happy as possible. Keep reading for ideas and get out and enjoy this beautiful weather.

Build a Bonfire
Go For a Walk
Do Some Yoga
Clean Your House
Go Pick Pumpkins
Meditate
Cook Up a New Recipe
Get Lost in a Corn Maze
Go to the Drive-In
Rearrange Your Closet
Check Out a Book From the Library
Set Up a Photo Shoot With Some Friends
Have Your Own Wine Tasting
Go Stargazing
Set Your Alarm Early
Decorate With Pumpkins
Buy Yourself Flowers
WellnessFall
