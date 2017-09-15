17 Ways to Make a Brisk Fall Day Feel Longer

As the season changes from Summer to Fall, the air cools down and the days naturally get shorter. With this change comes the tendency to fall into seasonal affective disorder, which is the state of feeling blue when Winter rolls around. To combat that, we've come up with a variety of ways you can enjoy your Fall days and make them feel as long and happy as possible. Keep reading for ideas and get out and enjoy this beautiful weather.



50 Fun Things to Do This Fall That Cost Close to Nothing Related