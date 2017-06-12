These Breathtaking Ice Caves in Iceland Look Like a Completely Different Planet

Iceland has plenty of places worth visiting already, but there's more to see beneath the surface — literally. For travelers seeking adventure beyond the Blue Lagoon, you may want to consider exploring the Nordic island's ice caves.

Vatnajökull Glacier, Europe's largest ice cap, is truly a sight to behold alone. But what you'll find beneath is even more mesmerizing. Travelers can tour natural crystal-blue ice caves that will transport you to what seems like an entirely different planet. Each ice cave is uniquely formed and ever-changing because they're formed by melted waters that refreeze each Fall. You'll never see the same formations.

Check out the breathtaking photos ahead!