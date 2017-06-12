 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Breathtaking Ice Caves in Iceland Look Like a Completely Different Planet
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman's Themyscira May Not Be a Real Place, but This Destination Is
Wellness
What an American Airlines Employee Did For a Passenger With Autism Will Make You Cry
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Breathtaking Ice Caves in Iceland Look Like a Completely Different Planet

Iceland has plenty of places worth visiting already, but there's more to see beneath the surface — literally. For travelers seeking adventure beyond the Blue Lagoon, you may want to consider exploring the Nordic island's ice caves.

Vatnajökull Glacier, Europe's largest ice cap, is truly a sight to behold alone. But what you'll find beneath is even more mesmerizing. Travelers can tour natural crystal-blue ice caves that will transport you to what seems like an entirely different planet. Each ice cave is uniquely formed and ever-changing because they're formed by melted waters that refreeze each Fall. You'll never see the same formations.

Check out the breathtaking photos ahead!

Related
5 Days in Iceland: What to Do and See For an Unforgettable Trip

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationBucket ListIcelandTravel
Join The Conversation
Swimwear
by Macy Cate Williams
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Portable Speakers
Geek Gear
14 Cool Portable Speakers You Can Take Anywhere
by Macy Cate Williams
Things to Do in Milan
Travel
by Kathryn McLamb
Yosemite Backpacking Tips
Travel
Backpacking Into Yosemite's Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne — See the Stunning Photos
by Julia Sievert
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds