 Skip Nav
Travel
The Stunning View You Get at Horseshoe Bend Is Unlike Any Other in the World
Travel
7 Nontouristy Travel Destinations For Those Who Hate People
Harry Potter
Everyone's Losing Their Sh*t Over This Harry Potter-Themed Shop, and Honestly, Same

Introvert Problems

22 Problems That Only Real Introverts Understand

Source: Fox

If you're a true introvert, you're probably reading this from the confines of your favorite comfy chair, perhaps with a cup of hot tea and a good book next to you. We get that. As introverts, it's not that we can't interact with other people — in fact, some of us are quite good at it. It's that more often than not, we don't really want to. It's not you, it's us. Mostly. If you're a true introvert, you'll relate to these problems on so many levels — but don't worry, you're not alone! Actually, for you, that's probably a cause for worry . . .

1. Socializing is legitimately exhausting.

http://aliceversuswonderland.tumblr.com/post/126849385249/introvert-after-a-social-event


2. Too. Many. People.

http://sarahnesthetic.tumblr.com/post/118858790784


3. There's A LOT going on in our heads . . .

http://cor-inna-cee.tumblr.com/post/105908277542/introvert-probs


4. Alone > around other people.

http://unauthorizedbiographies.tumblr.com/post/127706906022


5. Talking is kind of the worst.

http://introvertdear.tumblr.com/post/127155714637/uggh-yes


6. Phones were invented by demons.

http://disabilityhealth.tumblr.com/post/127451738479/when-i-get-more-than-one-phone-call-in-a-day


7. Panic mode is often engaged when interacting with humans . . .

http://disabilityhealth.tumblr.com/post/127719327323/when-im-put-into-a-social-situation-that-i-didnt


8. "Mingling" is basically a curse word in your book.

http://backrowforlife.tumblr.com/post/101591634345/when-someone-tells-me-to-mingle


9. This conundrum we face:

http://southernbellecityhippie.tumblr.com/post/115434457955/introvert-problems


10. And this one . . .

http://addynovypoetry.tumblr.com/post/105756891460/i-just-want-to-hug-people-and-be-their-friend-and


11. This hard truth.

http://amuseee.tumblr.com/post/111828953117/someone-wait-why-cant-you-hang-out-later-me


12. We need to recharge our batteries . . . AWAY from you.

http://phillypu.tumblr.com/post/75974827635/sometimes-you-just-have-to-recharge-its-not


13. But don't worry — it's us, not you (mostly).

http://barbiebandaid89.tumblr.com/post/111791962595


14. This fun fact:

http://defenestrated-lethological.tumblr.com/post/104398492071


15. We know our strengths. "People-ing" is not one of them.

http://ywashington.tumblr.com/post/126729501075


16. Overanalyzing social situations is sort of our "thing."

http://introverted-life.tumblr.com/post/127167532795/mothurs-me-after-socializing-i-think-that


17. What people think we are vs. what we are:

http://becky-s-updates.tumblr.com/post/127080317344


18. No touching, please.

http://aliceversuswonderland.tumblr.com/post/126911108654/introverts-when-strangers-try-to-hug-us


19. We appreciate the simple things — but not everyone understands this.

http://the-empath-and-the-intuitive.tumblr.com/post/124948489525


20. On going places and stuff . . .

http://fuckingfreud.tumblr.com/post/127086093477/daria


21. Puppies? Yes. People? No.

http://introvertdear.tumblr.com/post/126520441724/omgintrovert-too-accurate


22. Still, we are in tune with what we want/need . . .

http://introvertdear.tumblr.com/post/127876231939/yes
Join the conversation
IntrovertsHappinessWellness
Join The Conversation
Wellness
5 Crystals For Boosting Your Sexual Energy
by Nicole Yi
Why You Should Delete Social Media From Your Phone
Wellness
I Deleted Facebook From My Phone and It Changed My Life For the Better
by Anna Monette Roberts
Biggest Regrets in Life
Wellness
35 Things You'll Regret Doing in Life
by Nicole Yi
How to Avoid Work Anxiety on Sunday
Career
by Jen Porcelli
Sleep Expert Secrets
Sleep
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds