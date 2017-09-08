Introvert Problems
22 Problems That Only Real Introverts Understand
If you're a true introvert, you're probably reading this from the confines of your favorite comfy chair, perhaps with a cup of hot tea and a good book next to you. We get that. As introverts, it's not that we can't interact with other people — in fact, some of us are quite good at it. It's that more often than not, we don't really want to. It's not you, it's us. Mostly. If you're a true introvert, you'll relate to these problems on so many levels — but don't worry, you're not alone! Actually, for you, that's probably a cause for worry . . .
1. Socializing is legitimately exhausting.
2. Too. Many. People.
3. There's A LOT going on in our heads . . .
4. Alone > around other people.
5. Talking is kind of the worst.
6. Phones were invented by demons.
7. Panic mode is often engaged when interacting with humans . . .
8. "Mingling" is basically a curse word in your book.
9. This conundrum we face:
10. And this one . . .
11. This hard truth.
12. We need to recharge our batteries . . . AWAY from you.
13. But don't worry — it's us, not you (mostly).
14. This fun fact:
15. We know our strengths. "People-ing" is not one of them.
16. Overanalyzing social situations is sort of our "thing."
17. What people think we are vs. what we are:
18. No touching, please.
19. We appreciate the simple things — but not everyone understands this.
20. On going places and stuff . . .
21. Puppies? Yes. People? No.