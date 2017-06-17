 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian's Fidget Spinner Looks Exactly How You'd Expect It Would
Kim Kardashian's Fidget Spinner Looks Exactly How You'd Expect It Would

Kimoji Daddy Drop today at noon! KIMOJI.COM #FathersDay @kimoji

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian is getting in on the fidget spinner craze. The 36-year-old media mogul recently announced the launch her very own dollar-sign shaped fidget spinner on Instagram. "Kimoji Daddy Drop today at noon! KIMOJI.COM #FathersDay," she wrote along with a photo of herself as a child. The metallic gold "Daddy Money" fidget spinner looks stylish and flashy, just like the reality star herself. According to her Kimoji website, the spinner ships in 1 week and costs $15. A small price to pay if you want to spin like a Kardashian, am I right? Read on to see Kim's fidget spinner in all its glory ahead.

