Kim Kardashian's Fidget Spinner Looks Exactly How You'd Expect It Would

Kim Kardashian is getting in on the fidget spinner craze. The 36-year-old media mogul recently announced the launch her very own dollar-sign shaped fidget spinner on Instagram. "Kimoji Daddy Drop today at noon! KIMOJI.COM #FathersDay," she wrote along with a photo of herself as a child. The metallic gold "Daddy Money" fidget spinner looks stylish and flashy, just like the reality star herself. According to her Kimoji website, the spinner ships in 1 week and costs $15. A small price to pay if you want to spin like a Kardashian, am I right? Read on to see Kim's fidget spinner in all its glory ahead.