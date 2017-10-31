 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
28 Last-Minute DIY Halloween Costumes
Budget Tips
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
17 Mental Health Tattoos That Celebrate Your Journey to Recovery

Living with a mental illness is extremely difficult, especially since your struggle can remain unseen to the naked eye. If you reached the point where you're ready to commemorate your path to recovery, check out these 17 tattoos. Adding ink can be a permanent reminder of how far you've come and what you're continuing to fight for. Whether it's a quote that changed your life, or a symbol that represents a thousand words, these tattoos can provide uplifting inspiration while you celebrate your mental health journey.

Bloom Brightly
Be Free
Forever a Survivor
ED Recovery
Don't Let Go
Tattoos
40 Tiny Tattoos For Travel-Lovers
by Hilary White
What Is a Tantric Workshop Like?
Advice
I Went to a Tantric Workshop and It Was a Miserable Experience
by Maya Melamed
Why You Shouldn't Be Ashamed of Mental Illness
Wellness
Why I'm Not Ashamed to Talk About My Mental Illness
by Elizabeth Biersch
How to Believe in Yourself During Tough Times
Advice
10 Reasons to Believe in Yourself Even When Nothing Is Going Right
by Laura Lifshitz
Memorial Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
26 Bittersweet Memorial Tattoos to Honor Loved Ones
by Catherine Conelly
