17 Mental Health Tattoos That Celebrate Your Journey to Recovery

Living with a mental illness is extremely difficult, especially since your struggle can remain unseen to the naked eye. If you reached the point where you're ready to commemorate your path to recovery, check out these 17 tattoos. Adding ink can be a permanent reminder of how far you've come and what you're continuing to fight for. Whether it's a quote that changed your life, or a symbol that represents a thousand words, these tattoos can provide uplifting inspiration while you celebrate your mental health journey.