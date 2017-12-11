 Skip Nav
Wellness
4 Morning Rituals to Help Relieve Anxiety
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Cliché Vacation Spots That Deserve Another Chance

It has become a trend among travelers to get off the beaten path and avoid popular holiday spots in favor of more unique experiences. While that is also a great thing to do, there is a case to be made for the traditional locations as well. There's a reason some places are the most visited in the world, and while some activities like the London Eye or Eiffel Tower are a bit cliché and possibly overrated for many, the reason to actually go lies deeper.

At many of these hot spots, there is more to be seen beneath the top result on Google for "best places to go in X." If skipping these places because of their popularity is a reason not to go, there are ways to dig deeper and find the remarkable. Some places get a reputation for being underwhelming or too crowded, and while that may be true, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be seen. For those who are reluctant and need a push, here are 12 cliché places in the world that do deserve the hype they receive.

Related
83 Unreal Places You Thought Only Existed in Your Imagination
Rome
Bangkok, Thailand
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Costa Rica
Dublin, Ireland
Iceland
London
Phi Phi Islands, Thailand
Venice, Italy
Paris
Morocco
New York City
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationTravel
Holiday
The 10 Most Spectacular Holiday Light Displays Across America
by Kathryn McLamb
Best Cities For New Year's Eve
New Year
The World's Top 10 Most Glamorous Cities to Ring in the New Year
by Eva Fedderly
Best Independent Bookstores in US
Books
The 15 Best Independent Bookstores in the US
by Caitlin Flynn
Small American Towns to Visit
Travel
21 Small Towns You Should Visit on Your Next American Road Trip
by Ashley Paige
Gifts For Beach Lovers
Gift Guide
16 Beach Gifts For People Who'd Rather Have Their Toes in the Sand — All Under $50
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds