Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
11 Reasons to Visit Disneyland in the Winter

First things first: there's no wrong time to visit Disneyland. You can get something special out of your trip no matter what time of year you go, but visiting in the Winter definitely has its perks. Holiday decor and festivities aside, you can actually experience shorter wait times for rides, you indulge in Winter-themed treats, and you can escape the sweltering heat of the Summer days. Read on to see why Disneyland is the best in the Winter.

After the holidays, the crowds are significantly smaller.
The weather is milder.
More clouds means less chance of sunburn!
You get to see the park at night longer!
If you go from November through January, you can experience the holidays at Disneyland!
Attractions will be redesigned for this special time of the year.
There are special events during the holiday season.
You can get themed treats.
Guests can get special Winter merchandise.
Southern California residents can get discounted tickets after the holidays.
You can warm up with a hot chocolate at Ghirardelli.
